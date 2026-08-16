Hull FC are on the lookout for another centre, but Tommy Talau is not a player in their sights.

The Black and Whites’ recruitment plans for 2027 picked up pace this week as they announced the coup deal of Daly Cherry-Evans, followed by the capture of Alrix Da Costa and the recall of Denive Balmforth from his loan move at York. Isaac Liu, as reported by Love Rugby League, has also signed a 12-month deal with the club. Amir Bourouh, meanwhile, will head to Catalans Dragons.

But there’s still plenty of business to be done ahead of Steve McNamara’s arrival to the club, with one of the major focuses coming in the centre position.

Hull Live reported that Jordan Swann, the Wynumm-Manly Seagulls centre, is a player the Black and Whites have launched a move for, and the club is expected to get that deal done soon.

But the club is on the lookout for two centres heading into 2027, meaning that should the deal for Swann be completed, they are still keen to add another to their roster for next year.

That player, however, will not be Talau. The 26-year-old is currently contracted to Sydney Roosters, where he has made three appearances so far this season. He is off-contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Super League. There’s also a belief that he would not count as a quota player due to playing in the UK as a junior while his father, former St Helens and Salford centre Willie, was playing in the Super League.

However, sources have told Love Rugby League that they have been informed Talau is not entertaining a move to Super League at this time. His partner, Jessica Sergis, is an Australian international playing in the NRLW for the Roosters.

Meanwhile, sources at Hull FC have poured cold water on the reports, insisting they have not spoken to Talau.

Despite that, there is no denying that Hull do want two new centre as part of their squad next year, and that is set to be their next focus area following the departure of Davy Litten to Wakefield Trinity.