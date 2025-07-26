Hull FC will have to re-enter the transfer market in a bid to find a new frontline half-back after one of their main targets agreed a switch elsewhere for 2026.

Jock Madden has agreed to sign for Wests Tigers next year, despite Hull Live revealing he was one of the Black and Whites’ primary recruitment focusses.

That means John Cartwright’s side will have to go again and source the overseas market for a new half to partner Aidan Sezer. However, they have the quota space to do so, and there are some fascinating names still unsigned and on the market for 2026.

Here’s a look at who could they go for..

Tom Duffy

The Cowboys half has struggled for game-time in 2025 and has only managed six NRL appearances. However, he did feature in their most recent Round 21 victory over the Dragons.

A player who has been offered to Super League clubs before, Duffy would not need to have played a certain percentage of NRL games in a given time period due to his age: he is only 22.

With Jake Clifford set to stay in Townsville, there may not be a direct opening for Duffy to secure regular game-time in 2026. That could leave England as a possible option.

Brad Schneider

Schneider is yet to re-sign with Penrith: and any move back to the other side of Hull given his short-term loan at Hull KR would certainly ruffle feathers!

But there is no doubting his quality. Hull are shopping at the top end of the market for a half-back and are looking for a player who can come in and take Super League by storm.

The evidence that Schneider could be a player in that bracket is obvious, especially given the amount of games he has featured in for the Panthers over the last two years. Getting a visa would be no issue in that regard.

Jack Campagnolo

A familiar name to Super League fans given his time in the competition with London Broncos last year, Campagnolo has returned to Australia and excelled in the Queensland Cup.

The Italian international has been a mainstay in the competition for Townsville and has looked good in the process.

A stylish, classy stand-off with plenty to offer, Campagnolo could be a genuine option.

Brandon Wakeham

The Fiji international has spoke of a possible desire to look at Super League before – and this could be the perfect opportunity to do so.

The 26-year-old is rebuilding his career after some off-field police charges against him were dropped late last year. That led to him signing for Manly and while he hasn’t featured in the NRL, he’s played more games than any other half in the New South Wales Cup.

A gamble? Perhaps. But his quality is absolutely undisputed.

Jackson Hastings

The rumours will never go away until the day he commits his future somewhere for 2026. At this moment, Hastings coming back to Super League remains firmly a possibility.

Yet to re-sign at the Knights, and with no shortage of admirers in England, it’s always impossible to rule out a return to the competition where he impressed so much.