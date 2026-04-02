Hull FC have locked in another key piece of retention for the 2027 Super League season after confirming Zak Hardaker has signed a new one-year contract extension.

Hardaker has proven to be a crucial part of John Cartwright’s squad since making the move from Leigh Leopards at the start of last season. Whether it is at fullback, centre or even in the second row, Hardaker has been pivotal for Hull’s progression over the last 18 months.

And that will continue for at least another 12 months – meaning Hull can now turn their attention to other members of their squad who have contract dilemmas hanging over them. Here are the next pressing issues for Cartwright and CEO Richie Myler to get stuck into..

Aidan Sezer: one more year?

Just like Hardaker, there’s a decision to be made over another veteran in the shape of captain Sezer. Both he and Cade Cust are off-contract later this year and it seems far more likely that Sezer would be the one who signed a new deal, as opposed to Cust.

Sezer will be 35 this summer and it is possible Hull may look in a new direction for a long-term partner for Jake Arthur. But with more quota spots than ever available to use, could Hull hand Sezer 12 more months to keep one of their core leaders in the squad?

The Jed Cartwright quandary

One of the most difficult calls for Cartwright will be surrounding the situation involving his son, Jed. Currently ruled out again with another big injury, it’s been a difficult period for the forward since moving to England – who hasn’t really been able to showcase his best form.

He’s still only 29 and like with Sezer before him the quota regulations make it slightly easier to take a punt on an overseas player. But he will need to have a great second half to the season, you suspect.

Does Logan Moy get to the open market?

Looking further down the line, there are a clutch of Hull players who are off-contract in 2027. They include homegrown talent such as the Kemp twins – but also fullback Logan Moy.

He’s now in the team after the season-ending injury to Will Pryce, but Pryce will be back next season. Should it get to December 1 and Moy hasn’t signed anything, he would be able to discuss terms with rival clubs for 2028.

Would Hull want to lock in such a promising academy talent long-term: or do they take a chance?