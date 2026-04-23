Richie Myler has revealed exactly what happened with Hull FC and Nathan Cleary – admitting contact was made by the club to the superstar’s management.

In what was a hectic period for the Black and Whites, a sensation link to arguably the world’s best player emerged in overseas media, with the club said to have offered the Penrith Panthers megastar a mammoth deal in an attempt to bring him to Super League.

Myler admitted that there was some truth to those reports, though not to the extent that was made out, and a long time ago too.

“I don’t know why they decided it happened then – it wasn’t ideal timing,” Myler told Love Rugby League.

“The Nathan Cleary scenario is that in March 2025, and I’ll show you the email, I sent his agent an email and said this is where we are as a club, I’ve seen the reports of potentially wanting to be closer to his partner as she plays for Man City. So I did send an email saying we are an ambitious club.

“We didn’t speak figures but I did say I understand the gravity of the number. I said if ever there was an opportunity it would be unbelievable not only for Hull FC but the game. We would like to have a conversation and they politely replied saying thank you but he’s happy where he is. That was it. That was the last I heard of it and that was March 2025.

“I know the NRL 360 thing broke and the timing of it was a nightmare because obviously it is portrayed we’re trying to deflect. That wasn’t from me whatsoever.”

Myler made no secret of the fact the club has, and will continue to, invest heavily in their playing squad. However, he also said that bumper contracts were likely not to be part of the club’s short-term approach, with investment instead to be pumped into other areas of the club, such as their new head coach, Steve McNamara.

“I think what we’ve done in our first initial period is sign people we felt would help our organisation. John Asiata, Aidan Sezer, James Bell, all these people that would fix our environment and club. Ultimately, rugby league players get injured, we’ve got three marquee players and all of them aren’t playing, that’s a lot of players not playing.

“The investment is there from Andrew and David and they’re fully supportive of what we do, that’s why I’ve probably changed tact a tiny bit and instead of fixing it with a player, are our processes right, have we got the right training ground, the right person in charge, are we looking after our players and giving them enough support to make them more durable?

“Rather than invest heavily in a player, we are still investing heavily on players, but investing in Steve is a massive investment because we feel he is the guy who can transcend everything else.”