Hull FC have confirmed their second new signing for 2026, with the arrival of Jake Arthur on a two-year deal from NRL side Newcastle Knights to continue their encouraging recruitment strides for next year.

Arthur joins Sam Lisone as the confirmed arrivals at the MKM Stadium so far next year – but there are a number of other rumoured players that are heading to link up with John Cartwright’s side, too. James Bell, Joe Batchelor, Harvie Hill and Connor Bailey are also understood to be bound for Hull in 2026.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say the Black and Whites’ squad is very much coming together. There are still calls to be made on players like Tom Briscoe for next year but as it stands right now, we’ve taken what we believe to be their best contracted 25-man squad – with some very good youth prospects below that – and it looks very well balanced.

Here’s what Cartwright has at his disposal for 2026.

NB: While multiple players in this squad are capable of playing various positions, for the interest of clarity, we have used them just once across the squad options.

Fullbacks: Will Pryce, Logan Moy

It’s safe to assume that Pryce will be the starting fullback in 2026 – but he will have some competition from youngster Moy, who is clearly a real talent. Jordan Rapana and Zak Hardaker also represent backup options.

Wingers: Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron

Hull do have youngsters and senior players who can slot in on the wings if needed: but realistically, will anyone be dislodging both Barron and Martin if they’re fit? Surely not.

Centres: Zak Hardker, Davy Litten, Jordan Rapana, Ed Chamberlain

There’s plenty of depth and experience here. Hardaker has been Hull’s standout player on a consistent basis across multiple positions in 2025 but you’d imagine he represents a strong option at centre next year. So too does Litten, who continues to flourish and get better and better.

Rapana is an interesting one; whether he will be a utility option for Cartwright or a starter in one role remains to be seen. If it is one role, centre is a safe bet. And Chamberlain gives cover in the centres and the back row.

Half-backs: Cade Cust, Aidan Sezer, Jake Arthur

New signing Arthur joins Cust and Sezer in the playmaker options – but you’d be hard pushed against imagining a starting combination of Arthur at six and Sezer at seven next year. Cust could come off the bench, or be a useful reserve to have in the squad.

Middles: Herman Ese’ese, Liam Knight, Sam Lisone, Harvie Hill, James Bell, John Asiata, Yusuf Aydin, Matty Laidlaw

Goodness, do Hull have some strength through the middle next year. This area covers players who will play prop and 13 – but there are some serious options. Ese’ese and Knight could well start up top with Lisone and Hill on the bench. Asiata at loose-forward, with Bell to come on and cover potentially anywhere in the pack? That is very, very eye-catching.

Hookers: Denive Balmforth, Amir Bourouh

As mentioned, Hull could deploy the likes of Cust in at dummy-half, but they also have two out-and-out options in Balmforth, who will return from a loan at Catalans, and Bourouh to use too.

Second row: Joe Batchelor, Connor Bailey, Jed Cartwright, Brad Fash

There’s four credible options in the back row too, with new signing Batchelor a good option to bring into the mix along with Bailey.