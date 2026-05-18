Hull FC will be without forward Yusuf Aydin for their next six matches, after he was given the strongest possible disciplinary sanction after his red card on Sunday.

Aydin was shown a straight red card after dropping Bradford Bulls star Caleb Aekins in a dangerous position during the Black and Whites’ defeat at Odsal Stadium on the weekend.

The incident sparked a huge melee and led to match official Tara Jones sending Aydin from the field.

And now, the forward has learned his punishment – and it is a hefty one.

Aydin has been given a Grade F Dangerous Throw charge, which means he has been given 35 penalty points – a threshold that has trigged a SIX match ban.

It leaves Hull without another player at precisely the wrong time of the season, following back-to-back defeats against newly-promoted clubs in Toulouse and Bradford.

They will now face a prolonged period without Aydin available for selection – though the club have the option to potentially appeal the ban if they wish.

However, given the nature of the incident, that appears unlikely – with Hull set to accept it and Aydin set to sit out almost a quarter of the Super League season for one solitary tackle.

Aydin is among four Super League players that have been banned following Round 11 of the new season. That list includes Leeds Rhinos fullback Lachie Miller, who was charged with making unnecessary contact with a Wigan player during the Rhinos’ loss against the Warriors on Friday.

Miller has been banned for three matches as a result – but it is the Aydin ban which is by far the biggest seen under the new disciplinary guidelines for some time.