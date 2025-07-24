Hull FC youngster lands ban following match official incident

Hull FC youngster Ryan Westerman has copped a two-game ban and 12 penalty points following an incident during a reserves clash.

The 19-year-old centre was handed a Grade D ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’ charge, following his side’s 24-12 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

As with all Match Review Panel rulings issued for Women’s Super League, Championship, League One, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the ban will come into effect from next week.

Ryan Westerman cops ban

The academy graduate made his senior bow for the Airlie Birds last season, starting in their round 27 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the MKM, and has added to his tally with one further appearance this season, with a start in their Challenge Cup victory over York Acorn.

During that match, he also notched his first points in the Black and White jersey, slotting eight goals in a 52-6 win over the amateur team.

He has also spent time on loan with Championship side Hunslet this season, making four appearances for the Parksiders. Westerman has also been joined by fellow Airlie Birds youngsters Will Kirby and Brett Bailey at the South Leeds Stadium this season.

Elsewhere, Doncaster man Edene Gebbie has also copped a two-match ban following a Grade D Head Contact charge, Widnes Vikings’ Dan Murray and Whitehaven’s Jake Pearce has been handed five penalty points for respective Grade C Dangerous Contact and Grade C Late Contact on Passer charges, while Goole Vikings player Ryan Wright has received three penalty points for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

Match Review Panel rulings in full

Edene Gebbie (Doncaster) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Suspension & Fine – Penalty Points: 13 – Total Penalty Points: 15.5

Dan Murray (Widnes Vikings) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Ryan Wright (Goole Vikings) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Jake Pearce (Whitehaven) – Grade C Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5

Ryan Westerman (Hull FC Reserves)- Grade D Questioning Integrity of Match Official – 2 Match Suspension – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 12

