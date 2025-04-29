Hull FC young gun makes League 1 switch as length of loan confirmed

Young Hull FC utility Zach Jebson has joined League 1 outfit Goole Vikings on loan until the end of the 2025 campaign.

Jebson, who hails from the town of Hornsea, is a product of the Airlie Birds’ youth system and made his Super League bow in September 2023 away against St Helens.

Able to slot in anywhere across the forward pack as well as in the centres, the youngster – who will turn 21 in May – then played ten first-team games for Hull last year and scored his first career try at home against Salford Red Devils in September.

He has returned to the reserves this term and impressed at that level, but in search of further game time in the senior game, he has linked up with Goole.

The Vikings currently sit 8th in the third tier table having taken four competition points from the six games they’ve played to date in their inaugural League 1 campaign.

Head coach Scott Taylor, an Airlie Birds cult hero, said: “We are really pleased to bring Zach into the club – he’s a great fit for us.

“He’s a really good lad, has a fantastic work ethic, and is eager to learn and develop his game.

“Zach has acquitted himself really well at Hull FC, but I think he’s another example of where a change in environment, and the challenge of playing first-team rugby week in, week out, will really help him continue to grow as a player.

“He’s a fit, athletic back-row forward who can move into the front-row or even out wide into the centres if needed.

“That versatility is a big asset for us, and I’m genuinely excited to see how he goes at this level with us.”

