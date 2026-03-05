Hull FC young gun makes Championship loan switch with immediate effect

Hull FC prop forward Matty Laidlaw will spend the next month with Championship side Hunslet, penning a four-week loan deal with the South Leeds side.

The 22-year-old brings a wealth of top-flight experience to the Parksiders, boasting 23 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites.

He also comes into contention with immediate effect and will be available for this weekend’s clash against Widnes Vikings.

Laidlaw made his debut for the Black and Whites in 2022, making eight appearances in his maiden season with the club before adding a further five in 2024 and 10 in 2025. Around that, he has also spent time on loan at both Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars.

“Hull FC can confirm that Matty Laidlaw has joined Hunslet RLFC on a four-week loan deal,” a statement from the Airlie Birds read.

“The 22-year-old prop forward, who has made over 20 senior appearances for the Black & Whites, heads out to the West Yorkshire Championship side with immediate effect.

“He will be available for selection for their fixture against Widnes Vikings on Sunday.

“Everyone at the club wishes Matty the best of luck for his four-week spell on loan.

Confirming the news via their social media channels, Hunslet said: “Hunslet RLFC are delighted to announce that Hull FC forward Matty Laidlaw has joined the Parksiders on a four-week loan.

“The young powerhouse forward has made 23 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites.

“Matty goes straight into contention for Sunday’s game at Widnes.”

Laidlaw becomes the latest player to join the Parksiders in recent weeks, following ex-Castleford Tigers and current Doncaster back Bureta Faraimo – who scored five tries on his debut for the club in their win over Rochdale Hornets last weekend – fellow Don Isaac Misky, Halifax Panthers Charlie Graham and Bradford Bulls starlet Alfie Leake to the South Leeds Stadium.

The quartet have joined a Hunslet side sat 14th in the Championship table after the opening four rounds, with that aforementioned win over Rochdale their only victory of the campaign to date. A win this weekend against Widnes, however, could see them climb as high as 10th.

