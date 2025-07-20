Hull FC’s impressive victory at Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon posted strong viewing figures on the BBC according to the first batch of data made available.

The Black and Whites stunned the defending champions to move back into Super League’s play-off places courtesy of a 32-12 win at the Brick Community Stadium.

That game was shown live on BBC2 in a primetime Saturday afternoon slot, and it has held up well compared to other games shown on the same channel this season.

The early figures according to leading X account Rugby League on TV show an average viewing audience of 320,000 people. That equates to an audience share of 4.9%, with a peak of 433,000 watching the broadcast.

Wigan v Hull FC on BBC 2 320,000 average

4.9% audience share

433,000 peak — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) July 20, 2025