TV figures for Hull’s win at Wigan revealed as comparison to previous BBC games made
Hull FC’s impressive victory at Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon posted strong viewing figures on the BBC according to the first batch of data made available.
The Black and Whites stunned the defending champions to move back into Super League’s play-off places courtesy of a 32-12 win at the Brick Community Stadium.
That game was shown live on BBC2 in a primetime Saturday afternoon slot, and it has held up well compared to other games shown on the same channel this season.
The early figures according to leading X account Rugby League on TV show an average viewing audience of 320,000 people. That equates to an audience share of 4.9%, with a peak of 433,000 watching the broadcast.
Wigan v Hull FC on BBC 2
320,000 average
4.9% audience share
433,000 peak
— RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) July 20, 2025
That is a higher peak viewing figure than the two previous BBC2 broadcasts. Wakefield’s defeat to Leigh Leopards had a peak of 382,000, with Leeds’ clash against Wakefield at AMT Headingley having a figure of 418,000.
Both of those games had a similar audience share of 5% while the Wakefield-Leigh game attracted an average audience of just 270,000.
Leeds-Wakefield had an average audience of 334,000.
Those who did tune in on Saturday saw what FC boss John Cartwright dubbed his side’s best performance of 2025.
He said: “I just have to compliment the players, there’s been some harsh sessions in video and on the field but you go through it, deal with it, move on and try and get better. Today was probably our best performance of the season.
“Their energy was great. You’re never safe with Wigan, they made a few line breaks in the first half but I liked our hunger to get back onside and be smart about it, too.”
SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 Explaining Castleford Tigers’ recruitment plans after Liam Hood acquisition
👉🏻 Josh Charnley reveals Super League interest as lid lifted on Leigh contract
👉🏻 Wigan Warriors coach reveals double injury blow after Hull defeat as Christian Wade apology shared
👉🏻 Australia finally decide on Ashes coach as bizarre contract stipulation revealed