After the break for the Challenge Cup final, the second half of the 2025 Super League season begins this weekend with Round 14.

Newly-crowned Wembley winners Hull KR are among four teams to kick off the weekend on Friday night, with two games also taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s how we think they’ll play out..

Hull FC v Castleford (Friday, 8pm)

We start on Friday night with a pair of games in Hull: a rare occurrence if ever there was one.

John Cartwright’s FC side will be looking to make it three wins in a row but they’ll be without Will Pryce, as well as John Asiata – and a number of other players who remain on the sidelines.

Castleford are slightly unpredictable and can turn up on the right occasions. They’ll be better for the break given the amount of mid-season recruitment they’ve gone through. They’re a real chance – but we’ll just go with home advantage.

Prediction: Hull by 6

Hull KR v Catalans (Friday, 8pm)

The prospect of a Wembley hangover looms for Hull KR on Friday night. Without Joe Burgess, Michael McIlorum and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to face Catalans, there will be at least three changes: maybe more.

But Rovers should have enough to get the job done against a Catalans side who haven’t even scored a single point for three Super League games in a row. With a bumper Craven Park crowd and the emotion of last week still fresh in the memory, it’ll be Rovers: and convincingly so.

Prediction: Hull KR by 22

Huddersfield v Wigan (Saturday, 3pm)

It’s now the second half of the season and summer is here: which means Wigan Warriors will likely click into gear nicely over the coming weeks.

Matt Peet’s side have trickled along under the radar given all the noise about Hull KR this season but the reigning Super League champions are going along very nicely indeed.

It’s a different proposition with a game at Dewsbury instead of Huddersfield: but it won’t prove to be an issue for the Warriors.

Prediction: Wigan by 18

Leeds v Warrington (Saturday, 5:30pm)

Potentially the most intriguing game of the weekend on a number of levels, as Leeds look to solidify their place inside the top three against last weekend’s beaten Wembley finalists.

The Rhinos are going along nicely. Very nicely, in fact. Under Brad Arthur, they’re finding ways to win games they would have lost earlier in the season and they’re getting better week on week.

Warrington are interesting this week. Will they use the heartbreak of Wembley defeat as fuel for the fire? Or will there still be a hangover? It’ll be tight – Warrington are in a bit of a false position – but it’ll be a home win.

Prediction: Leeds by 8

Wakefield v Leigh (Sunday, 2:30pm)

Okay, we lied just above – this is the most intriguing game of Round 14.

It’s seventh versus fourth but by the end of this weekend there could just be a solitary point separating Wakefield and Leigh if Daryl Powell’s side emerge victorious.

The Leopards are still struggling against better opposition, and Wakefield are getting better as the season goes along. It could be the game of the round. It’s the toughest one to call. But we’re just backing Trinity.

Prediction: Wakefield by 4

Salford v St Helens (Sunday, 3pm)

Two wounded animals – for very different reasons – round off the weekend in Super League and there is no doubting who needs victory more.

Salford are still very much in free hit territory: they likely will be for the rest of 2025. The expectation around them is so low, and understandably so, that any opponent they face is under huge pressure to win.

Which is interesting, because the pressure on Paul Wellens and the Saints is approaching boiling point. Defeat here would be unthinkable, even with the likes of Jack Welsby and Mark Percival missing.

They will win. It won’t be pretty. But they will.

Prediction: St Helens by 14