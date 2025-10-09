The 2025 Super League season may not have concluded yet, but many clubs are already well down the line with their transfer business for next year.

That’s especially true in Yorkshire, where some clubs who had difficult years are progressing well with their recruitment, with a whole heap of signings already confirmed.

But how do the six Yorkshire clubs stack up? We’ve had a look at their incomings and graded them..

Castleford Tigers: A

It’s shaping up to be an exciting 2026 at Castleford, whose first season under Ryan Carr brings with it a much-changed squad.

Without question the best of their business has, so far at least, been in the backs. Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei bring high-end NRL experience and plenty of strike power – while Blake Taaffe can offer quality at half-back or fullback.

Into the pack, there’s a lot of experience and players who will help continue Castleford’s evolution, while there are promising reports over Brock Greacen.

The Tigers aren’t done yet: and what they’ve done so far is eye-catching.

Confirmed ins: Brock Greacen, Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Jordan Lane, Jack Ashworth, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood.

Huddersfield Giants: C+

Just two bodies in through the door so far – and while they will need much more than that, it’s a decent enough start. Getting Niall Evalds on a permanent seems a shrewd piece of business if he can stay injury-free, while Mathieu Cozza brings some depth to Luke Robinson’s pack.

They should, really, be just getting started.

Confirmed ins: Niall Evalds, Mathieu Cozza

Hull FC: A+

Best of the bunch as it stands? Hull FC and John Cartwright, who have done some business that has the business to keep them ion a serious upward trajectory next year.

Where to start? Sam Lisone is a major coup having prised him away from Leeds Rhinos and he will add proper punch to their pack. Joe Batchelor and James Bell are bringing plenty of experience – while Harvie Hill comes from an elite environment in Wigan.

Then there’s Jake Arthur, who could form a mighty impressive half-back pairing with Aidan Sezer, while Arthur Romano offers competition in the outside backs.

There’s a lot to like about Hull’s recruitment.

Confirmed ins: Sam Lisone, Jake Arthur, Connor Bailey, Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Harvie Hill, Arthur Romano, Joe Phillips.

Hull KR: B+

There’s just a sprinkling of new arrivals, and only one of them is likely to come straight into contention for their first-choice 17 when the 2026 season starts. Tom Amone will be the direct replacement for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Declan Murphy has the potential of being a hugely promising signing at Craven Park, while Jumah Sambou and Cobie Wainhouse are very much for the future.

Confirmed ins: Jumah Sambou, Tom Amone, Declan Murphy, Cobie Wainhouse.

Leeds Rhinos: N/A

We can’t really give a grade out to a team that haven’t done any official business yet! There isn’t a great deal of need for Leeds to go heavy in the transfer market, but they will need – and likely sign – a high-profile replacement for Lisone.

Wakefield Trinity: A

Wakefield are in the fortunate position of not needing a full-scale overhaul and instead, they just need to add some star power on top of what they already have. How they have done that.

You can’t get much better than an NRL Grand Final winner who is going to immediately slot into their starting 13 and elevate their game to another level. Similarly, Jazz Tevaga will play for Samoa this autumn before relocating to West Yorkshire.

Their other signings are very much for the future, with import Tray Lolesio as well as Jordan Williams and Kian McGann. But they’re in a position to be able to do that. It’s shaping up to be a good 2026 for Trinity.

Confirmed ins: Tyson Smoothy, Jazz Tevaga, Tray Lolesio, Jordan Williams, Kian McGann