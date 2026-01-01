Hull FC have confirmed former RFL supremo Tony Sutton has returned to the club as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Sutton previously spent 13 years with the Airlie Birds, featuring in their boardroom between 2001 and 2014.

He went on to spend a lengthy period as an employee of the Rugby Football League (RFL).

First joining the game’s governing body as their Director of Finance and Facilities in February 2017, he also held a role as COO before succeeding Ralph Rimmer as CEO in February 2022.

Sutton eventually stood down from that role as RFL CEO towards the back end of 2025.

And on New Year’s Day of 2026, his next destination has been confirmed as the MKM Stadium.

Hull FC confirm former RFL chief’s return as new role outlined

FC’s Chief Executive Richie Myler announced the news of Sutton’s return as part of a lengthy New Year’s address to their supporters via the club website.

Sian Jones has also been brought in as the Director of Operations following more than 20 years working for fellow Super League club Leeds Rhinos.

Myler wrote: “We are delighted to formally welcome Tony Sutton back to the club as our Chief Operating Officer, following nearly a decade with the Rugby Football League, most recently as Chief Executive Officer from 2022 to 2025.

”Tony returns after a 13 year spell with the club between 2001 and 2014, and will oversee all financial, operational and compliance matters across the club and the Hull FC Community Foundation to ensure our off-field operations run as smoothly as possible.

”Like Sian (Jones), Tony brings over two decades of experience to the role and is a crucial addition to the club.”