Hull FC have handed highly-rated young winger Lewis Martin a long-term contract extension, with his new deal running until the end of the 2028 season.

Now 20, Martin made his senior bow for Hull in September 2023 and scored an eye-catching try on debut against St Helens.

Ending 2024 as FC’s top scorer, he’s gone on to score six tries in his first five appearances of 2025 – getting his name on the scoresheet in each of the last three weeks.

And with 16 tries in 31 appearances across all competitions on his CV, having impressed new head coach John Cartwright, he’s earned himself a new deal.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves likened to ‘under-10s team’ after shock Wakefield Trinity defeat

Hull FC tie starlet down with new long-term deal as length of contract revealed

The academy product, who will turn 21 in August, had already been contracted until the end of 2026 – but has now stuck another two years onto the end of that.

Martin said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to stay at this great club for another three years.

“I’ve learned so much over the last 18 months and that is down to how the club has nurtured me and helped me grow as a player.

“There’s something special going on at the club at the moment. It won’t turn around for us overnight, but within the next three years, there’s a real belief that we can take a big step forward and that’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”

The winger is the latest in a growing line of youth products to put pen to paper on new contracts at the MKM Stadium – with Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth and Will Hutchinson all doing so recently.

Richie Myler, the Airlie Birds’ Chief Executive, said: “We’re really proud to have a player like Lewis Martin in our arsenal.

“He’s a real weapon of a player and it’s fantastic that he’s decided to stay another three years with us.

“When I first arrived at the club, you could see he was still a bit raw. But compare that to now and he’s streets ahead of where he was. If he can continue to progress, there’s no real limit to how far Lewis can go in the game.

“We’re just very happy that he’ll remain a Hull FC player for another three years, and like with the rest of our youngsters, I can’t wait to see how he continues to develop.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: England boss Shaun Wane makes World Club Challenge demand for Las Vegas amid Ashes update