Hull FC table monster deal for NRL star in latest transfer move

Hull FC are reportedly the club who have made Jack Wighton an offer should South Sydney Rabbitohs need to move the player on to facilitate a deal to sign Sam Walker.

The Rabbitohs are looking at all options as they consider a remarkable move to sign the Sydney Roosters half-back as early as next season.

However, they would need to move a big name and a big earner on should they wish to then try complete a deal to sign Walker. Reports over the weekend suggested that Wighton was garnering interest from Super League – but no club was named at that stage.

Until now, that is.

Hull FC weigh up Jack Wighton deal

Speaking on The Bye Round podcast, veteran journalist Buzz Rothfield revealed that Hull are the club in question, and they have offered Wighton a long-term three-year deal to the 33-year-old.

“We all know Souths don’t have the cap space,” Rothfield said of the Walker situation. “Nick Politis would allow Sam Walker to go to Souths and they’d have to contribute because Souths won’t take him until February, by that time they’ve paid him $300,000 if he’s $1.1m, so Souths would get him for $700,000.

“But they’re going to have to move Jack Wighton across to Hull in the UK. There’s talk that Hull have offered him three years on quite attractive money which make this a realistic chance of happening.”

That would be a remarkable move from the Black and Whites, but Rothfield then added a clear caveat that Walker’s immediate future may instead remain with the Roosters for the final year of his contract, before signing somewhere else for 2028.