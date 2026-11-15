Hull FC table monster deal for NRL star in latest transfer move
Hull FC are reportedly the club who have made Jack Wighton an offer should South Sydney Rabbitohs need to move the player on to facilitate a deal to sign Sam Walker.
The Rabbitohs are looking at all options as they consider a remarkable move to sign the Sydney Roosters half-back as early as next season.
However, they would need to move a big name and a big earner on should they wish to then try complete a deal to sign Walker. Reports over the weekend suggested that Wighton was garnering interest from Super League – but no club was named at that stage.
Until now, that is.
Hull FC weigh up Jack Wighton deal
Speaking on The Bye Round podcast, veteran journalist Buzz Rothfield revealed that Hull are the club in question, and they have offered Wighton a long-term three-year deal to the 33-year-old.
“We all know Souths don’t have the cap space,” Rothfield said of the Walker situation. “Nick Politis would allow Sam Walker to go to Souths and they’d have to contribute because Souths won’t take him until February, by that time they’ve paid him $300,000 if he’s $1.1m, so Souths would get him for $700,000.
“But they’re going to have to move Jack Wighton across to Hull in the UK. There’s talk that Hull have offered him three years on quite attractive money which make this a realistic chance of happening.”
That would be a remarkable move from the Black and Whites, but Rothfield then added a clear caveat that Walker’s immediate future may instead remain with the Roosters for the final year of his contract, before signing somewhere else for 2028.
Rothfield added: “However, I think Trent Robinson has had a long think about it and what I’m told this morning is that they now want him to stay at the Roosters for one more year. Robbo wants to go back to back and he thinks his best chance of doing that is with Sam Walker at half-back.
“Three weeks ago, when the Australians got into camp, he told Sam Walker’s management to find another club straight away. I think he’ll stay there for one more year and I reckon PNG are odds on, but Gus is very keen at the Dogs.”
Where could Wighton play at Hull?
If it were Hull who were interested in a mega deal for the Souths star and they were able to get him out of the Rabbitohs, it would be interesting to note where he would play.
Wighton can play fullback, half-back or centre but Hull appear well stocked in all of those positions – not least with Will Pryce back fit next season and Daly Cherry-Evans joining the club as arguably the biggest marquee signing the Black and Whites have ever made.
But a player of Wighton’s ability and calibre would surely find a way to get into Steve McNamara’s plans – if, that is, they have indeed offered him the deal that has been mentioned.
But there are clearly other hurdles to clear first – including Souths’ pursuit of Walker.