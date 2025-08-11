Hull FC sweating over fitness of key duo with fresh injury blows revealed

Hull FC are sweating over the fitness of Ed Chamberlain and Aidan Sezer ahead of next weekend’s crunch clash against play-off rivals Leigh Leopards.

Half-back Sezer was a notable absentee in the Airlie Birds’ 17-man squad ahead of the 80-6 win over the struggling Red Devils, with Zak Hardaker deployed in the halves in his place, while utility man Chamberlain was taken off after just 35 minutes in the win.

The victory over the Red Devils pushes Hull back into the top six heading into this weekend’s game against the in-form Leopards, but they sit just one point above Wakefield Trinity in seventh. The Trin also play Salford this weekend.

‘We’ll assess him week to week’

Sezer’s injury in particular could worry Cartwright, with the new recruit and club captain quickly establishing himself as a key man within this side. Since joining the club, Sezer has made 22 appearances and scored three tries and 33 goals in the process.

He also sits fourth on the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard at the time of writing – which has now gone dark.

It has since been confirmed that Sezer picked up a shoulder injury in the build-up to the game this weekend; however, Cartwright has confirmed he won’t need surgery on it.

“He’s had a scan. No surgery’s needed at the moment, so we’ll just assess him week to week.”

Meanwhile, the head coach also offered an insight into Chamberlain’s injury, stating he had picked up a rib injury which would require a scan.

“He’s got a rib cartilage injury,” Cartwright said. “It depends how bad it is, and we’ll get him a scan, but it could be anywhere between two and four weeks.

Chamberlain has had his fair share of injury issues this season, notably picking up two concussions; however, he has also featured prominently for Hull this season with 18 appearances to his name. He has also scored one try in that time.

These injuries also come following the season-ending blow to prop forward Liam Knight, who has suffered a stress fracture on his ankle.

‘It’s a bit of a head start’

While Cartwright looks set to be without two of his key men for the clash against the red-hot Leopards this weekend, he will be buoyed by the returns of both Will Pryce and John Asiata.

The pair, who both joined the club this season, have both been sidelined for 12 weeks through respective hamstring issues, but made a welcome return to FC’s starting 13 in the 74-point win over the Red Devils, and now look set to become more prominent members of the side once again.

While their departure might have been cause for concern for the FC faithful, Cartwright revealed it was always part of his plan to take them off early in the piece.

“We were only going to play them for the period of time that they played, that was the plan,” the head coach said. “It’s always a tough watch when you get guys coming back from bad hamstring tears or any soft tissue tears, so we kept an eye on them.

“There were quite a lot of sprints in the game, so we had to be conscious of that. But to get a game in before a big, tough six weeks, it’s a bit of a head start for them.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Warrington and Huddersfield records broken

👉🏻 The Super League stars facing bans including St Helens and Hull KR men

👉🏻 Power Rankings: York magnificent and St Helens on rise as quartet of newcomers star

👉🏻 Super League injury room: St Helens and Wigan Warriors among those to suffer fresh blows