Super League is rapidly approaching the business end of the season – with the form of all 14 clubs hugely intriguing after Round 21.

There is a new leader at the top of the table based on the last five results – while Hull FC are now the only side in the competition on a run of five consecutive defeats.

Here is that table, in full..

14. Hull FC: 0 points (PD: -48)

They were bottom of the form guide last week – so it stands to reason that after another horrific loss, Hull FC are still stone cold last out of all 14 Super League teams. They’ve lost their last five matches, with the most recent that defeat to Huddersfield Giants last weekend – and they head to St Helens on Thursday night looking to halt the slide.

13. Castleford Tigers: 2 points (PD: -114)

Four teams have won just one of their last five, and the one with the worst points difference of that quartet sits in 13th: Castleford Tigers. Their sole win in this period came against the league leaders, Leeds Rhinos – which is the only blot on the copy book of Brad Arthur’s side. Cas have had some painful defeats aside from that, the most recent against Warrington on Saturday.

12. Catalans Dragons: 2 points (PD: -98)

John Cartwright’s Catalans are next – with their only win across the last five coming in that narrow triumph against Toulouse a fortnight ago. They will be another who team who will be counting down the days until the end of the season.

11. Bradford Bulls: 2 points (PD: -86)

Bradford’s injury issues have largely contributed to their poor form recently, with Kurt Haggerty struggling for both numbers and consistency in his teams. They’ve lost four of their last five, the most recent against Hull KR on Friday. Their only win came back at the start of July when they won at Huddersfield Giants.

10. St Helens: 2 points (PD: -56)

And the fourth team in this bracket with one win from their last five is St Helens. That poor run continued on the weekend when they were surprisingly defeated by York Knights to leave their play-off hopes dangling by a thread.

9. Huddersfield Giants: 4 points (PD: -34)

One of the improvers on the form guide is Huddersfield Giants. They’ve won back-to-back games under Jim Lenihan for the first time, with their latest success coming against Hull FC last Thursday. They may not finish bottom of the table yet!

8. Warrington Wolves: 4 points (PD: +6)

Warrington’s form may well be identical compared to Huddersfield’s, with two wins from the last five – but the mood is arguably very different, with the Wire trying to lock in a place in the play-offs. They’ll have to improve as the end of the regular season approaches.

7. York Knights: 6 points (PD: +8)

Two of the three promoted sides are in the top half on the form guide, starting with York Knights. They have won three of their last five under Mark Applegarth, with the most recent success that dramatic win over St Helens on Saturday afternoon. It’s looking like it’ll be a successful first season in the competition for the Knights.

6. Hull KR: 6 points (PD: +16)

The defending champions are next. After back-to-back losses to Wakefield and Warrington, Hull KR have steadied the ship somewhat with wins over Bradford Bulls and Hull FC. They head to Castleford this weekend with real optimism they can make it three in a row and keep climbing the table ahead of the play-offs.

5. Toulouse Olympique: 6 points (PD: +48)

Sylvain Houles’ Toulouse are in the top five on points difference. They did have a run of three straight wins against Catalans Dragons, St Helens and York Knights – but they’ve now lost two in a row after just coming up short against the Dragons before being hammered by league leaders Leeds last Friday.

4. Leigh Leopards: 8 points (PD: +38)

Into the top four – and the real form sides in Super League right. Leigh are sixth in the actual table but only two teams have won more games than they have in the last five: with Adrian Lam’s side’s only loss in that period the defeat to Wigan in the derby last weekend. They, however, look set to finish 2026 on a real high.

3. Leeds Rhinos: 8 points (PD: +130)

The Super League leaders are third in the form table; above Leigh on points difference but with that surprise defeat to Castleford Tigers on their recent run of results, it means they’re just shy of the top two and aren’t unbeaten..

2. Wigan Warriors: 10 points (PD: +62)

Two teams have won their last five – and they both sit inside the top three as we approach the final six games. Wigan are actually on a run of nine straight wins since winning the Challenge Cup back in May – they can make it a perfect 10 this weekend if they beat Toulouse on home soil.

1. Wakefield Trinity: 10 points (PD: +128)

But it’s Daryl Powell’s Wakefield who are top of the pile! They appear to be timing their run to perfect, and sit top of the form guide ahead of their monumental showdown with Leeds Rhinos this Friday night. It promises to be a tussle for the ages.