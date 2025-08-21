Hull FC suffer fresh injury blows as star duo ruled out for season

Hull FC have been dealt yet more crushing injury blows, with key men John Asiata and Will Pryce ruled out for the rest of the season.

The pair had only just come back from lengthy injury lay-offs after suffering respective hamstring injuries, with both men making their returns in their round 21 win over Salford Red Devils, but it seems they will now miss the rest of the campaign.

Both men arrived at the MKM this season, with Asiata notching 17 appearances in Black and White, while Pryce has tallied 10.

This injury news comes following the season-ending blow to prop forward Liam Knight.

‘He ticked every box and was more than ready’

Loose forward Asiata was taken off during the second-half in their gritty 18-12 win over Leigh Leopards on Saturday, and it has now been confirmed he has suffered a ‘significant’ hamstring injury.

“It’s really sad,” said Hull assistant coach Simon Grix. “When a player has to leave the field, you guess it’s going to be quite significant, and it’s really unfortunate as he’s worked so hard and is really important to our team, but that’ll be him for the season. It’s a significant hamstring injury.”

“He ticked every box and was more than ready, and he was unbelievable in those first 40 minutes at the weekend. We’ll see him again in the new season, but it’s tough to take after such a long absence without him.”

Fellow new recruit Pryce started the game at full-back; however, he was taken off in the first-half with a foot issue, and Grix confirmed he too is set to miss the remainder of the season.

“Another one which is not good news. He’s got a break in his fifth metatarsal; he’s had an injury there before, but it requires a bit of further investigation to see if it needs surgery. To my knowledge, it’s very unlikely we’ll see Will this season.

“It’s not a recurring injury (after his hamstring), but he’s put in so much effort to get back on the pitch so it’s a loss to our group.

Other injury updates

While the blows to both Asiata and Pryce are the most concerning news coming out of the FC camp, they will also be without prop forward Liam Watts, who failed an HIA in the win over Leigh.

“Wattsy will be no good for this one,” said Grix.

However, in a rare bit of good news, club captain Aiden Sezer is back training and could make his return to the field this weekend.

“Sezer’s trained today and he looked pretty comfortable today,” said Grix. “We’ll see how he looks on Friday and make our choice then, though.”

The Australian half-back, who has made 22 appearances since joining the club from Wests Tigers, has been out of action since his side’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants in round 20 through a shoulder issue.

