Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has tipped Hull FC winger Lewis Martin to be a player to watch in terms of a shock call-up for this year’s Ashes.

Martin continued his fine try-scoring form on Friday, crossing for his 22nd effort of the season in the Black and Whites’ narrow defeat to St Helens.

He is now just three tries away from levelling the record for most tries scored in a Super League season by a Hull FC player, and his reputation is continuing to flourish.

And Wilkin, perhaps unsurprisingly, identified Martin as a possible outside bet for the England squad later this year – especially with Warrington Wolves winger and regular starter Matty Ashton unavailable.

England still have the likes of Liam Marshall and Dom Young who would potentially be starters, but Martin could certainly represent a squad option at least in the eyes of the Sky Sports pundit.

He said: “It’s Lewis Martin to focus on in terms of the Ashes watch and rightly so. This kid has been in the mind of Shaun Wane for an England call up and not just because of his finishing, where he has 21 tries which is fifth in a season for Hull FC.

“It’s his work rate as well, a 150 metres in a game is his average. It’s his work rate, as well as his try scoring.”

Wilkin’s sentiments were shared by fellow pundit Jodie Cunningham, who admitted his trajectory was ‘only upwards’.

She said: “It just seems that the pressure is off him for such a young lad. He came into a struggling side last year and he shone, he was one of the positives last year.

“You see him now and he’s really just coming into his own and scoring tries for fun. He’s up there now and possibly breaking records for Hull FC this season. It’s only upwards for Lewis Martin.”

Martin certainly has a chance of a call-up as it stands. Tom Johnstone was also named in the recent England Performance Squad, but he has been battling injuries throughout 2025: though he could return against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

Ash Handley was also named in that squad, but he has been used as a centre to great effect by Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos this season.

So Martin’s name is definitely right to be in the conversation.