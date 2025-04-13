Hull FC are back up to second in the Super League table going into next Friday’s derby with Hull KR: and they have a record-breaker in their ranks, too.

John Cartwright’s side extended their fine start to the new league season with an impressive win at Warrington Wolves – and one of their try-scorers continued to impress.

Few players have caught the eye at the start of the new season quite like prop Herman Ese’ese. He has been in scintillating form at the beginning of 2025.

His form since joining the club has been eye-catching to say the least, leading to Hull offering him a new long-term deal to remain with the Black and Whites, which was recently signed by the forward.

And as well as the huge metrics that he is racking up game in, game out, Ese’ese is also becoming renowned for his try-scoring exploits, too.

For the sixth consecutive game, Ese’ese crossed the whitewash on Saturday evening as Hull defeated Warrington to move back above Wigan into second place on the league ladder,

And in the process, Ese’ese tied the record for consecutive games scored in by a prop.

It is a stunning feat, and underlines how Ese’ese is arguably Super League’s standout middle in the early stages of the new season.

Herman Ese’ese has now equalled the record for tries scored in consecutive games for a prop in the summer era, scoring for the sixth game in a row this evening – phenomenal form 🤯🔥 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad pic.twitter.com/RiCMKAVxEe — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) April 12, 2025

He has the chance to stand out on his own as the only prop to score in seven consecutive games in the summer era too, should he cross next Friday against Hull KR in a huge Easter fixture.

But irrespective of that, it is clear that Ese’ese’s form is hugely instrumental to Hull right now.