Hull FC stalwart Carlos Tuimavave is being lined up for a move to rugby union side Doncaster as his time with the Black and Whites seemingly draws to a close.

Tuimavave is in his ninth season with Hull, having joined all the way back in 2016. He was part of the sides that won back-to-back Challenge Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, but injuries have hampered the former Samoa international in recent seasons.

The 32-year-old is off-contract at the end of this season and has not yet been offered fresh terms to remain at the club under John Cartwright in 2025.

And it seems as though, according to a fresh report from RugbyPass, Tuimavave could be set not only for a new club, but a new sport at the end of this season.

Ambitious Championship side Doncaster Knights are reportedly keen on making what has been described as a ‘cross-code raid’ for Tuimavave as they eye up a successful season.

They begin their Championship campaign later this month on September 21 against Ampthill and with Hull having little to play for across the final few weeks of the Super League season – other than avoiding the ignominy of finishing bottom – it remains to be seen how early a deal could be done.

However, the expectation would be that Hull would want to give a fitting farewell to one of their longest-serving players, and a player who will undoubtedly be regarded as one of the club’s finest overseas imports in the modern era.

He has made almost 200 appearances for the club in nine seasons, but the curtain now appears to be coming down on his time with Hull and in rugby league if the reports prove to be correct.

The Knights are coached by Joe Ford: the son of current Oldham supremo Mike Ford, and brother of England rugby union star George.

