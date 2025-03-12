Hull FC star emerges as early Man of Steel leader as latest points revealed

The latest points in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel race have been awarded: with Hull FC half-back becoming the early frontrunner in the race to be crowned Super League’s best player.

Sezer has been instrumental in Hull’s early-season form, with the Australian half-back proving to be a shrewd acquisition for John Cartwright’s side. He has helped them to two wins and a draw in their first four games.

And Sezer scored maximum points from what was arguably the game of the season last Thursday, as the Black and Whites played out a pulsating draw with Leigh Leopards.

Sezer was given all three points, while Hull prop Herman Ese’ese scored two and Leigh superstar David Armstrong claimed the last point on offer.

And that takes Sezer’s personal points tally to seven points, putting him one ahead of two more players who have also caught the eye in the early stages of 2025.

Last week’s joint-leaders, Leeds’ Jake Connor and Leigh’s Umyla Hanley, drop to second on six points after failing to score any points following Round 4.

Ese’ese is now fourth on five points, while five more players are on four points. That includes Leeds’ Ash Handley, Leigh’s Ethan O’Neill and Wigan superstar Jai Field.

The other players to claim maximum points this week include Hull KR winger Joe Burgess, whose fine start to the season continued as the Robins maintained their perfect record at the beginning of 2025 with victory at St Helens.

Castleford hooker Judah Rimbu scored three points while Catalans star Reimis Smith also claimed his first points of the new season with a three-point haul.

Wigan half-back Harry Smith also gets three points, with Wakefield Trinity captain Mike McMeeken taking three points after their impressive win at Warrington Wolves.

Man of Steel points Round 4

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards: 3 – Aidan Sezer, 2 – Herman Ese’ese, 1 – David Armstrong

St Helens v Hull KR: 3 – Joe Burgess, 2 – Oliver Gildart, 1 – Mikey Lewis

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils: 3 – Judah Rimbu, 2 – Liam Horne, 1 – Kai Morgan

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: 3 – Reimis Smith, 2 – Nick Cotric, 1 – Oli Partington

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants: 3 – Harry Smith, 2 – Liam Marshall, 1 – Adam Keighran

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: 3 – Mike McMeeken, 2 – Liam Hood, 1 – Caleb Hamlin-Uele

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard

1. Aidan Sezer: 7 points

=2. Jake Connor: 6 points

=2. Umyla Hanley: 6 points

4. Herman Ese’ese: 5 points

=5. Jai Field: 4 points

=5. Matt Dufty: 4 points

=5. Ash Handley: 4 points

=5. Ethan O’Neill: 4 points

=5. Nick Cotric: 4 points

