Hull FC star closes in on incredible Super League try-scoring record

Hull FC winger Lewis Martin has become one of the stars of Super League in 2025: and he is fast closing in on a Black and Whites try-scoring record, too.

Martin scored in Hull’s defeat to St Helens on Friday evening, with his late effort proving to be in vain as John Cartwright’s side fell desperately close to what would have been a huge victory. The Saints eventually prevailed 16-10 in a thrilling game to move up to second in the Super League table.

Whatever happens with Hull’s season, Martin will go down as one of the undoubted positives of the campaign for Hull thanks to his emergence as a standout star across the whole competition.

And Martin is closing in on becoming Hull’s all-time top try-scorer in a single Super League season after his effort on Friday night.

That was Martin’s 22nd Super League try of the season – taking him level with club icon Shaun Briscoe’s effort in the 2004 season, when he also crossed for 22 tries in the league.

Martin still has three more tries to go to become level with the all-time leader on this list: winger Tom Lineham, who crossed for 25 Super League tries a decade ago in the 2015 season.

There is another man above Martin too; Kirk Yeaman, who crossed for 23 tries in the 2006 season.

But Martin, wherever he ends up on this list come the end of this season, is making a huge name for himself and is on the brink of establishing himself as a real icon in terms of tries scored in a single season. He is fast becoming a real star.

Most tries scored for Hull in a Super League season

Tom Lineham: 25 (2015)

Kirk Yeaman: 23 (2006)

Lewis Martin: 22 (2025)*

Shaun Briscoe: 22 (2004)

Kirks Yeaman: 21 (2011)

