Hull FC star closes in on astonishing Super League try-scoring record

Herman Ese’ese’s astonishing try-scoring record at the start of the Super League season continued on Thursday evening.

The Hull FC prop has arguably been the standout front-rower in 2025 across the whole competition – and that’s in part due to his incredible knack of scoring tries.

Ese’ese crossed for his sixth try in 12 Super League games in the XX at Leigh Leopards to start Round 12, and in doing so, established himself as by far and away the best scoring front-rower in the competition at present.

In fact, he even has a better tries-per-game ratio in 2025 than players including Liam Marshall, Josh Charnley and Tom Johnstone!

And even in recent history, Ese’ese stacks up very favourably indeed. In fact, only two players in the last five full seasons, dating all the way back to 2020, have managed to score more across an entire campaign than the six he already has!

One of those came last year, when Hull KR’s Sauaso Sue scored seven in his 24 league appearances for the Robins during the regular season.

The previous year, 2023, the top try-scoring props were Tom Amone and Paul Vaughan, who scored six tries each in 27 and 25 games respectively.

Alex Walmsley was top in 2022 with five, while Leigh’s Adam Sidlow got six from a very impressive ten games in 2021.

In 2020, Walmsley got nine in 18, in a year when he was perhaps one of the finest props in the world game. Sue and Walmsley are the only out-and-out props to have scored more than the six Ese’ese currently has in that time period.

You’d get pretty good odds on him potentially finding his way to double figures too, given how he’d only need four in the 15 games remaining.

The last prop to reach 10 playing in that position? James Graham all the way back in 2008! He scored 10 in 26 games during the regular season for St Helens.

Challenge well and truly laid down, Herman.

Super League’s top scoring props

2025: Herman Ese’ese – 6 in 12*

2024: Sauaso Sue – 7 in 24

2023: Tom Amone and Paul Vaughan – 6 in 27 and 25 respective;y

2022: Alex Walmsley – 5 in 21

2021: Adam Sidlow – 6 in 10

2020: Alex Walmsley – 9 in 18

* denotes season still ongoing. All data via Rugby League Project.