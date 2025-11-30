Hull FC have officially confirmed their squad numbers for 2026, with a new-look spine set to link up at the MKM Stadium.

The Airlie Birds come into the new season fresh off a vastly improved 2025 campaign, finishing seventh, but will be hoping to go one better this time around and make the play-offs.

John Cartwright’s side have hit the market hard in an effort to do so, with Sam Lisone, Jake Arthur, Connor Bailey, Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Harvie Hill, Arthur Romano and Joe Phillips all joining the club.

Hull FC squad numbers revealed as new recruits handed key shirts

Those new recruits have all certainly been brought into make a difference at the MKM, with a good chunk of them handed shirts in the initial ‘starting’ 13. Arthur will don the number six jersey this year, Hill will wear 10, while Batchellor has been handed the 11 shirt.

Elsewhere, James Bell and Sam Lisone earn spots in the first 17, wearing 15 and 16, respectively, this year, while Romano will wear 21, Bailey 22 and Phillips 28.

Around that, there is also a new-look spine forming at Hull, including new number six Arthur. His inclusion here sees 2025 recruit Will Pryce handed the number one jersey this season, while Aidan Sezer, Amir Bourouh and John Asiata keep their number seven, nine and 13 shirts from last season.

Young gun Davy Litten has also earned a squad number promotion after an impressive end to 2025, moving from 20 to three for the upcoming season.

There are also some notable moves down Cartwright’s pecking order, though, with Ligi Sao moving from 10 to 18, Yusuf Ayden donning 20 after wearing 16 last year and Brad Fash going from 19 last year to 23 this time out.

Hull FC squad numbers in full

1. Will Pryce, 2. Harvey Barron, 3. Davy Litten, 4. Zak Hardaker, 5. Lewis Martin, 6. Jake Arthur, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Herman Ese’ese, 9. Amir Bourouh, 10. Harvie Hill, 11. Joe Batchelor, 12. Jed Cartwright, 13. John Asiata, 14. Cade Cust, 15. James Bell, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Liam Knight, 18. Ligi Sao, 19. Tom Briscoe, 20. Yusuf Aydin, 21. Arthur Romano, 22. Connor Bailey, 23. Brad Fash, 24. Logan Moy, 25. Matty Laidlaw, 26. Hugo Salabio, 27. Callum Kemp, 28. Joe Phillips, 29. Will Hutchinson, 30. Will Kirby, 31. Ryan Westerman, 32. Lloyd Kemp, 33. Roman Dawson, 34. Joe Ward, 35. Ben Johnson, 36. Lennon Clark

