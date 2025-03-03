Hull FC snap up free agent from Down Under as forward inks deal to seal Super League switch

Hull FC have announced the signing of Australian forward Liam Knight for the remainder of the 2025 campaign following his exit from Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of last season.

Knight, who turned 30 in January, has been a free agent since that departure from the Bulldogs having featured just twice at NRL level last term.

The veteran has a total of 83 NRL appearances on his CV having also featured at first-grade level Down Under for Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Primarily operating as a prop, he can also slot in at loose forward – and links up with John Cartwright’s side for the rest of the season having arrived in the UK last week.

Hull boss Cartwright was an assistant coach at Manly back in 2016 when Knight made his senior bow.

Having penned his deal at the MKM Stadium, the Alice Springs native said: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to come and represent such a great club like Hull FC.

“Having previously worked with John Cartwright at another club previously, I have a great deal of respect for him.

“I’m looking forward to playing under him. It’s a big opportunity for me and I’ll be doing my best to contribute for the whole team so that we can have the most successful year possible.”

Knight will go straight into contention for his FC and Super League debut as they host Leigh Leopards on Thursday night in the opening game of Round 4.

Richie Myler, the Airlie Birds’ Chief Executive, added: “We’re really pleased to bring Liam to the club and we’re all looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in our pack.

“We identified Liam as a player who could join us and do a good job in the middle of the field, and John Cartwright knows him well having worked together previously at Manly, so that is an added bonus.

“Liam’s a really hard trainer with a great attitude. He’ll be brilliant for the group.”