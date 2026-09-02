Hull FC snap up veteran NRL centre as 2027 recruitment drive continues

Hull FC have signed Fetalaiga ‘Junior’ Pauga from NRL outfit Sydney Roosters for 2027, with the centre penning a two-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

Pauga – who will turn 31 in February – made his NRL bow for Wests Tigers back in 2021 and joined the Roosters ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He now has 25 first-grade appearances to his name Down Under, with 11 tries to his name at that level as well as 69 tries in 125 appearances at second-grade level between the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup.

The veteran becomes the Airlie Birds’ seventh new signing for 2027, with a rebuild ongoing in West Hull ahead of new head coach Steve McNamara’s arrival.

‘It’s a surreal feeling. I’m glad that I’ve been able to put pen to paper and I’m really excited to come over and be a part of Hull FC’

Pauga will, of course, make the move to Hull from the Roosters alongside NRL icon Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Black and Whites have also signed Leigh Leopards duo Bailey Hodgson and Isaac Liu as well as Catalans Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa.

Jordan Swann and Josh Coric meanwhile will join from Queensland Cup outfit Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Having inked a deal until the end of the 2028 campaign, their newest recruit said: “It’s a surreal feeling. I’m glad that I’ve been able to put pen to paper and I’m really excited to come over and be a part of Hull FC.

“My manager spoke to me three weeks ago about the possibility of heading over to England, saying that Steve McNamara was pretty keen to have me over there in Hull, so I was really appreciative of that.

“I’m an aggressive player on both sides of the ball. That power I bring is something I’m excited to bring over to Hull.

“The experience I’ve gained from spending a few years at the Roosters with players like Joey Manu, Joseph Sua’ali’i, Rob Toia and Billy Smith has been great and it’s really helped my confidence as a player.

“I was actually chatting with Daly Cherry-Evans about heading over to Hull next year and we were both talking about how excited we are for the opportunity next year. Can’t wait for it!”

‘He’s going to arrive with a real spring in his step and he’ll be a great option for us in the backline’

New Zealand native Pauga was born in Ōtāhuhu, a suburb of Auckland, but represents Samoa on the international stage via his heritage.

His two appearances for Samoa to date both came against England at the back end of the 2024 season, with the 30-year-old kicking five goals across matches at The Brick Community Stadium and Headingley.

Having played two finals games for the Roosters back in 2023, Thursday will see him line up for them in their last game of the regular season against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Richie Myler, FC’s CEO, added: “It’s no secret that we have been in the market for a centre and I’m really pleased that we are able to bring Junior Pauga to the club in 2027.

“He’s solid on both sides of the ball and he’s really excited about the opportunity to come over to Hull to work under Steve McNamara, who has been a big admirer of Junior for a while now.

“We’ve been keeping tabs on him for a bit and he’s been hitting some really good form in the New South Wales Cup, so he’s going to arrive with a real spring in his step and he’ll be a great option for us in the backline.”