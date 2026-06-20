Hull FC have signed Catalans Dragons hooker Alrix Da Costa for the 2027 season, Love Rugby League understands.

In what is the Black and Whites’ second signing since the appointment of Steve McNamara as head coach, Da Costa will move from France to West Hull to reunite with his former Catalans boss after the pair spent eight years together in Perpignan.

Da Costa has spent his entire career with the Dragons, making 160 appearances for the club since his debut in 2016. Now 28 years old, he has established himself as a regular, playing 30 times last year.

As his career has progressed, Da Costa has played more games from the start rather than the bench. He started 21 times last year and has played from the opening whistle in all seven of his appearances so far this campaign.

He has also played 12 times for France during his career, including three appearances in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Da Costa will join Bailey Hodgson at the club next season, the Leigh Leopards star who has also agreed terms heading into 2027.

More turnover expected at Hull FC

Changes are expected to the squad ahead of McNamara’s arrival. It has already been confirmed that Jed Cartwright, son of former head coach John, will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. It has been strongly suggested that Aidan Sezer will also leave at the conclusion of the campaign.

But for now, the Black and Whites continue to make progress on their plans, both on and off the field. Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that Nathan Mill, St Helens’ head physiotherapist, will be joining the club, while Scott Taylor is expected to join their coaching stuff after his departure from Goole Vikings at the end of the season was announced.

In the present, Hull’s season threatens to fizzle out. A heavy defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night has left them ninth in Super League after 14 rounds of the season.

They’ll be hoping for better under McNamara, who will fulfil his duties at Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the season before making the switch to his boyhood club.