Hull FC secure key St Helens coaching member for new era

Hull FC have secured another key addition to Steve McNamara’s coaching staff in the shape of St Helens’ Nathan Mill.

Mill, who currently holds the role of head physiotherapist at Saints, will leave the club at the end of the season to take up a role with the Black and Whites as part of McNamara’s plans for the club moving forward.

McNamara does not begin his role at the MKM Stadium until the start of pre-season but is already starting to put things in place ahead of his arrival, with Mill an important acquisition to his team.

Mill has spent 13 years at Saints working in the medical team, and had previously worked for the club before that as an academy physio between 2003 and 2008. Between those two stints at the club he also worked for Huddersfield Giants.

He is well-known to McNamara having acted as England’s head physio during McNamara’s reign as head coach, occupying the role between 2011 and 2015.

For Saints, it is another long-standing staff member departing the club in recent months. Since Paul Wellens’ exit as head coach, James Roby and Mike Rush have left, while Derek Traynor is another whose retirement has been confirmed. Eamon O’Carroll is also leaving at the end of the season to take up a role with rugby union club Scarlets.

Changes are expected at the MKM Stadium. After his departure as head coach of Goole Vikings was announced for the end of the season., Scott Taylor is being heavily tipped to take up a position at Hull next season, and more turnover in staff and players is expected.

The club has already signed Bailey Hodgson from Leigh Leopards for the 2027 season, with more changes expected by the time McNamara arrives.

For now, focus has been put on the current season, with the Black and Whites looking for a strong second half to the season.