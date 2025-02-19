Hull FC have been dealt another significant blow on the injury front: with three more senior players dropping out of their squad to face defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors on Friday.

The Black and Whites were victorious in Perpignan last weekend against Catalans Dragons despite being without the likes of Davy Litten and Oliver Holmes.

And they will do it even tougher this Friday night against Matt Peet’s Warriors, with another key trio now on the sidelines. That includes former Wigan youngster Amir Bourouh, who misses out after failing a HIA in the win against Catalans.

And forward Jed Cartwright has dropped out of the Hull 21-man squad with a hamstring complaint, as well as Zak Hardaker, who has a groin injury.

In stark contrast to Hull’s injury problems, Wigan have the luxury of naming an unchanged squad for their first away trip of 2025. Winger Abbas Miski is included after missing out on the opening night against Leigh Leopards.

Hull squad: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Ed Chamberlain, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Ligi Sao, Jordan Lane, John Asiata, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Denive Balmforth, Callum Kemp, Hugo Salabio, Will Kirby, Will Hutchinson.

Wigan squad: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin.

The second game on Friday night sees Warrington Wolves take on Catalans Dragons at The Luke Littler Stadium, which has been renamed for one night in honour of the new PDC world darts champion.

The Wire are still yet to name their squad at the time of writing.

There is just one change to the Dragons’ squad, who remain without a number of big names including Sam Tomkins and Theo Fages. That change is enforced, as Romain Navarrete drops out with a head knock; Matthieu Laguerre replaces him.

Warrington squad: TBC

Catalans squad: Tommy Makinson, Arthur Romano, Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Arthur Mourgue, Tevita Pangai, Benjamin Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Tariq Sims, Elliott Whitehead, Oliver Partington, Alrix Da Costa, Chris Satae, Bayley Sironen, Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Jordan Dezaria, Fouad Yaha, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Clement Martin.

