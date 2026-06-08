Hull FC have confirmed that Ethan O’Neill and Jeremiah Mata’utia will stay with the club for at least the next month – with Warrington Wolves forward Max Wood also joining the club.

O’Neill and Mata’utia spent the entirety of May with Hull. Their opportunities at AMT Headingley since joining the Rhinos at the start of the season have been limited, owing to both the form of Brad Arthur’s side, as well as Leeds’ lack of real injuries in the pack.

Arthur admitted last week conversations would take place after the weekend’s Super League fixtures about longer deals, with Hull keen to keep them on for longer term contracts.

That has now been agreed, with the Black and Whites confirming both forwards have signed on for another four weeks at least, keeping two pivotal members of Andy Last’s squad at the MKM Stadium.

But there is also further recruitment news for Hull.

Wood has made just four appearances for the Wire in all competitions this season, as well as having a short stint on loan at Championship side Oldham.

But he is now also heading to Hull for the next four weeks after the club confirmed he had signed terms on a month-long loan deal.

Wood, who made his debut for the Wire in 2023, is in contention to feature in their upcoming home game against bottom of the table Huddersfield Giants this Saturday.

Warrington retain an option to recall Wood on a week-to-week basis should they require his services back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hull are dealing with a huge injury crisis so far in 2026, with the likes of Will Pryce and John Asiata suffering long-term injury problems.

And they have now acted in the transfer market to bolster Last’s options.