Hull FC release young forward ahead of reported Super League switch

Hull FC have confirmed back-rower Nick Staveley has left the club with immediate effect ahead of a reported switch to Super League rivals Castleford Tigers.

The 21-year-old joined the Black and Whites in 2021, and later went on to make his senior debut in 2023.

After making his debut for the Airlie Birds against Castleford Tigers in the Challenge Cup, Staveley went on to make eight appearances for the club, scoring one try in the process. He made a handful of starts for Hull in the early rounds of last season too, however picked up a serious knee injury and didn’t feature for the rest of the campaign.

Elsewhere, he gained precious experience on loan at Newcastle Thunder with 13 appearances in 2023.

A statement released earlier today confirming the forward’s departure read: “Hull FC can confirm that Nick Staveley has departed the club with immediate effect.”

It also confirmed he was leaving the club to pursue opportunities elsewhere within the professional game: “The 21-year old back-rower, who has made eight appearances for the club since his debut in 2023, has been released from the remainder of his contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere in the game.”

“The club wishes Nick the very best for his future endeavours in Rugby League and beyond, and thank him for his efforts in Black & White.”

The news of his departure comes following reports from both the League Express and Hull Live that the forward was set to join Castleford Tigers on an initial trial basis. His arrival comes at the perfect time for the Fords too, given the injury blow to Alex Mellor, who missed their Challenge Cup defeat to Bradford Bulls.

Staveley will also be Castleford’s latest back-row addition, with Jeremiah Simbiken also joining the club this off-season, and would add some much-needed bulk to the pack as a whole.

