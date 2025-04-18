Hull FC red card sparks Sky debate as Cade Cust defence offered

Aaron Bower
Cade Cust

Cade Cust has become the first Super League player to be sent off in 2025.

Hull FC half-back Cade Cust has become the first Super League player to be sent off this season: a decision which was unanimously supported by the Sky Sports pundits watching the game.

Cust was shown a straight red card for a dangerous hit on Hull KR fullback Arthur Mourgue in the early exchanges of Friday’s derby at the MKM Stadium, which left Hull a man light for a large period.

The decision was debated at length by Sky pundits Leon Pryce and Barrie McDermott at half-time in the game. And while the pair both agreed it was a red card, McDermott did offer a defence for Cust.

Pryce said: “It’s one of those plays where the atmosphere gets too much. We all know that’s a red card. It’s dangerous, it’s contact to the head.

“There’s no argument. Sometimes you look at reds and think that’s never a red, but you can’t argue with that.”

McDermott agreed – but did concede that Cust’s contact was ‘reactionary’ and there was no malice in the shot on Mourgue.

He said: “It’s a red card in any era. But in his defence it’s a reactionary hit.

“He’s trying to watch the ball and judge the bounce and when the ball hits the player that’s when the contact his.”

Cust will likely be looking at a suspension when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday to discuss all the Easter disciplinary incidents.

