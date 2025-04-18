Hull FC red card sparks Sky debate as Cade Cust defence offered

Hull FC half-back Cade Cust has become the first Super League player to be sent off this season: a decision which was unanimously supported by the Sky Sports pundits watching the game.

Cust was shown a straight red card for a dangerous hit on Hull KR fullback Arthur Mourgue in the early exchanges of Friday’s derby at the MKM Stadium, which left Hull a man light for a large period.

The decision was debated at length by Sky pundits Leon Pryce and Barrie McDermott at half-time in the game. And while the pair both agreed it was a red card, McDermott did offer a defence for Cust.

Pryce said: “It’s one of those plays where the atmosphere gets too much. We all know that’s a red card. It’s dangerous, it’s contact to the head.

Tempers boil over in the Hull derby 😡 Cade Cust is sent off for this high tackle on Arthur Mourgue 🫣 pic.twitter.com/szkeCTcN2k — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) April 18, 2025

“There’s no argument. Sometimes you look at reds and think that’s never a red, but you can’t argue with that.”

McDermott agreed – but did concede that Cust’s contact was ‘reactionary’ and there was no malice in the shot on Mourgue.

He said: “It’s a red card in any era. But in his defence it’s a reactionary hit.

“He’s trying to watch the ball and judge the bounce and when the ball hits the player that’s when the contact his.”

Cust will likely be looking at a suspension when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday to discuss all the Easter disciplinary incidents.

