Hull FC recruitment latest as Richie Myler makes derby ‘respect’ admission

Richie Myler admits Hull FC are ‘always open’ to the prospect of further recruitment if the right opportunity materialises in the coming weeks and months.

Hull have started the new season superbly under John Cartwright, and could finish the Easter weekend on top of the table if they defeat Hull KR in Friday’s mouthwatering derby at the MKM Stadium.

The Black and Whites underwent a major recruitment drive in the winter but have continued that in the opening weeks of 2025. Liam Watts, Liam Knight and, perhaps most notably, Will Pryce have all come through the door for Cartwright’s side.

But Myler told Love Rugby League that may not be the end. While he insists they are ‘settled’ with their squad dynamics at present, they would not rule out further new recruits if the right players became available.

He said: “I wouldn’t predict it at the moment: we’re settled with the squad. The players have really bought into a tight-knight group.

“That said, we’re always open if the right opportunity happens but I’m really happy with the group. Clearly we’ve got some issues around back-rowers at the minute but Zak (Hardaker) and Ed (Chamberlain) have done a really good job for us.”

Hull will be looking to avenge their defeat to Rovers in the Challenge Cup earlier this month when the two sides meet again on Friday lunchtime.

And Myler admits he was blown away by his first real experience of the game in 2025 – but stresses there is an immense respect professionally between the clubs. In fact, he admitted they are looking to emulate the journey the Robins have been on in recent years.

“I always knew a Hull derby was a big thing but never experienced one,” he said.

“It was a like final experience at the Challenge Cup tie – and this one is even bigger. It’s crazy. It’s a respectful rivalry from my side, I know there’s a lot of hatred in some quarters.

“But there’s a massive respect there for them: we’re on the journey they have been on. They have recruited strategically and really well and that’s allowed them to progress.

“We’d like to follow that path.”