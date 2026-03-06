Hull FC are processing another major injury blow after Jed Cartwright suffered a serious hamstring injury that will keep him out for months, and it complicates an already multifaceted recruitment plan moving forward.

Cartwright could be out for as long as 20 weeks after suffering two tears in the area, and it leaves them probably facing a decision on the player’s future earlier than they would have anticipated.

The back-rower, when on the field, has been excellent for the Black and Whites since his arrival in August of 2024. The issue is that he’s only taken to field 19 times in that period, meaning he has featured in just 45% of the club’s fixtures since his arrival.

Cartwright’s contract is up at the end of the season and his latest injury woe does leave the Black and Whites with a discussion to have, as they are in a position to ask for salary cap relief following his injury. Clubs received dispensation for any player who suffers an injury they won’t return from in the opening three rounds of the season, and so if Hull were to decide now that he won’t play again this season, they would receive 24/27ths of Cartwright’s salary cap value back.

It comes at a time when the club is in the market for players, following a season-ending injury to Will Pryce and the departure of Liam Knight. They have received dispensation for Pryce, have Knight’s salary available and if they were to do the same with Cartwright, it would give them some significant spending to work with.

The matter would need to be dealt with sensitively, and rightfully so. Like every overseas player, Cartwright is in the country on a work visa and if he was no longer employed to work, would be required to leave the country after a period of time. His partner is from Hull and they are expecting a child soon. There is a humane element attached that often goes unnoticed in the general public. Any decision Hull do make will be with that in mind, and they will look after the player one way or another.

Irrespective of that point, though, and regardless of how much cap space the club has to work with, the crucial decision is where they invest it.

Being without your senior fullback for the season is less than ideal and on the surface, finding a replacement would be the obvious point of attack. The issue may not be finding a player who resolves the issue this year, but rather who fits into plans once Pryce returns. Finding a high-quality player willing to come on a one-year deal is very difficult, but anything longer may disrupt the club’s longer-term plans for the squad.

Losing Knight permanently leaves the Black and Whites a prop down on where they want to be, and so that might be an area they would prefer to address now, while an early decision on Cartwright one way or another may sway them to look at back-row options.

What’s clear is that the situation is not an easy one for the Black and Whites, and when you factor in that the transfer market is far from vibrant right now, they are in a tough spot.

What Hull can’t do is panic and make rash signings, despite their underwhelming start to the season that has produced just one win in four Super League matches. Recruiting long-term is almost always the solution over short-term fixes, even if there is a desperate need to boost their ranks now.

But it’s a difficult situation whichever way you decide to look at it.