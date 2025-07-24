Hull FC receive major contract boost as in-demand star pens new deal

Hull FC have received a big boost, tying down in-form and in-demand prop Liam Knight for a further 12 months with the forward penning a deal until the end of 2026.

FC picked Knight up back in March following his release by NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of last year.

He has been an ever-present in John Cartwright’s side since arriving, featuring 18 times and establishing himself as a firm fans’ favourite at the MKM Stadium.

Having only initially signed a deal until the end of the current campaign, Knight attracted plenty of suitors, with Warrington Wolves known to be one of the clubs who tried to sign him.

But he has opted to commit his future to the Black and Whites, at least in the short-term, with a 12-month extension inked.

Knight – who will turn 31 in January – has 83 NRL appearances on his CV having donned a shirt at first-grade level Down Under for Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs as well as the Bulldogs.

The Alice Springs native said: “I’m stoked to be staying here – I really love this club and I’m really excited to see what we can keep building over the next 12 months.

“I’ve really fallen in love with the fans and the atmosphere, both home and away – they’re so dedicated. I love the playing group we have here and the coaching staff too – it’s a fun place to come to work and that’s being reflected in our performances.

“It’s been a real ride so far – I got off the plane in March and jumped straight into it. I didn’t have much of a pre-season, so the first few weeks were about building some fitness, and I feel like I’ve been building week-to-week and contributing to the team.

“I had a couple of tough years back home in regards to injury, so coming over to England was a bit of a clean slate for me. I’ve really found my love for the sport again so this move has been a massive blessing for me.”

The 30-year-old adds to Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Denive Balmforth, Will Hutchinson and Herman Ese’ese, who have all put pen to paper on new contracts with Hull since the start of this year. Sam Lisone will also join on a two-year deal from 2026.

Director of Rugby Gareth Ellis added: “Liam has been one of our standout performers in 2025, and we’re absolutely delighted to confirm his place with us again in 2026.

“He has become one of the key cogs in our pack since he arrived, with the way he carries himself both on and off the field.

“The impact he has had is unquestionable, and he’s a brilliant character to have around our squad – particularly our younger players.

“He has settled in well to life in the city, and we’re all looking forward to watching him continue in the black and white jersey next season.”

