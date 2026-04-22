Hull FC’s woeful injury issues have deepened, with prop Sam Lisone requiring surgery with a pectoral injury.

The powerhouse prop suffered an injury in the defeat to St Helens last Thursday and Love Rugby League have been informed that he has torn his pec, which will require surgery to repair.

As a result, Lisone – who arrived from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos in the off-season – is set to miss between 12-16 weeks of action, essentially ruling him out for the majority of the season from here on in.

It is a cruel blow for Hull, who are already badly feeling the impact of injuries across their squad. Full-back Will Pryce is out for the season, with Jed Cartwright also a long-term absentee.

Elsewhere, the likes of Arthur Romano, Harvey Barron and Joe Batchelor all currently remain on the sidelines. Lisone’s fellow prop Herman Ese’ese is yet to return to action after an Achilles injury suffered last season.

Hull FC receive dire Sam Lisone injury verdict as worst fears confirmed

In the short-term, Lisone’s void will be filled by Jeremiah Matautia, the Leeds forward who has joined the Black and Whites on a one-week loan ahead of their trip to Castleford Tigers this Friday.

Longer-term, Hull will hope Ese’ese can help cover Lisone’s absence, though he remains weeks away from a return to the field.

Lisone’s absence comes at an important time for FC, with interim coach Andy Last – who will be in charge for the remainder of the season – at the helm for the first time on Friday night at Castleford.

Hull’s next four games are against the Tigers, Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards: who all currently occupy places outside the Super League play-offs.

The Black and Whites are currently ninth in the table, four points adrift of those play-off places, with 19 rounds of the season remaining.

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