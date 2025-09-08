Hull FC have recalled youngster Denive Balmforth from his loan at Catalans Dragons, with the hooker in contention to feature in this weekend’s clash against Warrington Wolves.

Balmforth, who had caught the eye in an FC shirt at the back end of last year, penned a three-year contract extension with the Black and Whites back in February to keep him at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Having slipped down the pecking order though, the 21-year-old made just nine appearances across all competitions for FC this term before being sent out on loan to fellow Super League outfit Catalans.

The Leeds native’s only try for John Cartwright’s side across those nine appearances came in the Challenge Cup Third Round against community club York Acorn.

He has since consistently impressed during his stint in Perpignan, scoring three tries in ten appearances, including one in last Thursday night’s 17-16 win away against financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

During Balmforth’s time in France, there have been plenty of calls from Hull‘s supporters to bring him back to the club, and that is exactly what they have now done.

Hull FC recall young gun from Super League loan for Warrington Wolves clash

Having made his first-team debut for the Airlie Birds back in April 2022, the youngster has donned their shirt a total of 28 times to date.

His senior appearance tally overall sits at 65, with 16 tries scored, when you include the games he has played as a loanee/on dual-registration for Swinton Lions, Newcastle Thunder and Catalans.

The Black and Whites announced that he had been called back from his loan in the South of France via social media on Monday evening, posting on X: “Hull FC can confirm that Denive Balmforth has been recalled from his loan spell at Catalans Dragons.

“The hooker will be available for selection for Saturday’s Super League R26 fixture against Warrington Wolves.”

Hull FC can confirm that Denive Balmforth has been recalled from his loan spell at Catalans Dragons. The hooker will be available for selection for Saturday’s Betfred Super League R26 fixture against Warrington Wolves. ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad pic.twitter.com/wEWD49vNtQ — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) September 8, 2025

Hull round off their ‘regular’ Super League campaign with home games against Warrington and, coincidentally, Catalans.

If they are able to win both of those, and Wakefield Trinity – who are a point better off than them ahead of Round 26 – slip up in either of their final two games against Hull KR and Salford, FC will finish in sixth spot and compete in the Super League play-offs.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 11 conclusions – Sam Burgess’ future, Hull disciplinary woes and St Helens’ huge Jack Welsby issues…

👉 Were the big refereeing calls from Round 25 including Hull KR and Wigan Warriors right?

👉 Christian Wade’s first words as Wigan Warriors exit and next destination confirmed

👉 Super League injury room – Three teams suffer season-ending blows as Leeds Rhinos sweat on key man

👉 ‘Basically assault’ – Sky Sports pundit slams ‘disgusting’ Jack Ashworth after Mikey Lewis incident