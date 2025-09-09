Hull FC recall forward from Super League loan amid pending Jack Ashworth ban

Hull FC have recalled French international forward Hugo Salabio back to the club from his loan spell with Castleford Tigers.

The front-rower initially joined the Fords on a deal until the end of the season back in April, but had a two-week recall period within the contract to allow him to return to the club at any time.

During his stint in West Yorkshire, Salabio made five appearances.

He also now comes back into contention for their round 26 clash with Warrington Wolves, as they eye up a place in the top six.

Hugo Salabio returns to Hull FC

In a statement posted on their social media channels, the club said: “Hull FC can confirm that Hugo Salabio has been recalled from his loan spell at Castleford Tigers.

“The prop will be available for selection for Saturday’s Betfred Super League R26 fixture against Warrington Wolves.”

The Frenchman joined the Black and Whites ahead of the 2025 season, but has struggled to crack the regular 17. To date, he has notched just for appearances in the Black and White since his move from Huddersfield Giants, and alongside his loan spell with Castleford, has also featured for Championship outfit Doncaster on dual-registration.

But, Salabio’s return to the club also comes with the Airlie Birds in the midst of an injury plague in the pack. Liam Knight, Herman Ese’ese, John Asiata and Jed Cartwright are all out for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Jack Ashworth could also be set to miss the rest of the campaign with the middle facing a tribunal for a Grade E Striking charge, while Yusuf Aydin is also serving a one-match ban following a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge.

He also follows fellow FC loanee Denive Balmforth in returning to the MKM Stadium this weekend, with the hooker being recalled from his loan spell at Catalans Dragons following Amir Borouh’s one-match suspension for a Grade A Late Contact on passer charge. He is also back in contention to play against Wire this weekend.

