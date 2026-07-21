Hull FC re-sign Warrington Wolves prop in early derby boost

Hull FC have secured Warrington Wolves prop Max Wood on a fresh loan deal.

The forward returns to the MKM Stadium on an initial one-month loan, having previously played for the club earlier in the season for two games before being recalled by the Wire.

22-year-old Wood comes straight into contention for Thursday’s clash with Hull KR in what is an immediate boost for Andy Last and his struggling side, who are currently 13th in the table.

They take on a struggling Rovers side this weekend who have dropped out of the play-off positions following their defeat to Warrington over the weekend, but have won the last eight derbies.

Wood has been in and out of Sam Burgess’ side this season, making seven appearances so far this term. He has also spent time on loan in the Championship with Oldham earlier in the year.

But he is now set to add to his 33 Super League appearances so far with the Black and Whites as they look to end their season on a high.

Hull are down on troops in the middle, with Jeremiah Matautia recalled by Leeds Rhinos after a regular spell in the side. Wood will now add much-needed competition for places as Last prepares to name his 21-man squad for the Hull Derby this afternoon.

Wood was not selected in the Wire side that beat the Robins last week, with the likes of Liam Byrne, Luke Thomas, Toafofoa Sipley and Joe Philbin all preferred.

Sam Burgess has insisted Wood has a future at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the 22-year-old still at the start of his career. He made his Warrington debut in 2024 and has gone on to play 35 times for the club since then.