Hull FC’s miserable season continued with yet another defeat – as they were deservedly beaten by York Knights.

The Black and Whites were dual-registration partners with York just a few years ago, but the Knights have now done the double over Hull in 2026 after another magnificent victory for Mark Applegarth’s side.

Here are the ratings on another miserable night for Andy Last’s side, who are now below York in the league table..

Logan Moy: 6

Was pretty helpless on the night. Tried his hardest but couldn’t really have an impact on the game.

Harvey Barron: 5

Got a crucial touch for the Nikau Williams try that would have settled it late on – but too many errors aside from that.

Tom Briscoe: 6

Carried hard but one of many whose discipline was simply not good enough.

Zak Hardaker: 7

Hull’s best. Should be captain of the club for nothing if not his effort and commitment to the cause every single week.

Lewis Martin: 4

One of his worst games for a long time.

Jake Arthur: 5

Isn’t being played the right way at all. Hull have to go with Arthur or Sezer, and allow one to control the team. It isn’t working.

Aidan Sezer: 4

Anything but a captain’s display, in truth.

Herman Ese’ese: 5

Nowhere near the heights pre-injury yet.

Amir Bourouh: 4

Hull don’t get enough from hooker – and they will be worried to see how badly the injury to Bourouh will be after he left the field in the second half.

Harvie Hill: 6

Ran hard and gave it his best.

Joe Batchelor: 5

Took his try well and defended okay on the edges but a couple of big lapses.

Ethan O’Neill: 5

Not his best performance on the day he signed his long-term deal with the Black and Whites.

James Bell: 5

Plenty of effort but again, some crucial errors without the ball in terms of discipline.

Yusuf Aydin: 5

Gave Hull a bit of a lift when he came on in the first half but couldn’t carry it on.

Lennon Clark: 5

Didn’t have the desired impact.

Hugo Salabio: 7

Close to being Hull’s best player.

Cade Cust: 4

No surprise Hull want to move him on. Another who isn’t delivering to the standard required.