Hull FC’s season slumped to a new low – after they were beaten by bottom club Huddersfield Giants, who are now just two points behind the Black and Whites.

Andy Last’s side were once again appalling – with a number of high-profile players failing to deliver in a game that had huge ramifications for Hull’s hopes of avoiding finishing last.

That now feels like a distinct possibility. Here are the ratings..

Logan Moy: 5

Difficult to be too critical on a young man but he has had an extended run to show he could be Hull’s first-choice fullback. He hasn’t really taken it. Another off night.

Harvey Barron: 5

Didn’t impact the game or do enough.

Zak Hardaker: 5

Really struggled. Has been one of Hull’s standouts in 2026 but this wasn’t his night, at all.

Davy Litten: 4

Scored a long-range try that was started by a great Ethan O’Neill break but defensively, just so many mistakes. A night he will be really keen to forget.

Tom Briscoe: 5

Probably time for Hull to move on. A great servant, but another who struggled here.

Jake Arthur: 4

Shown up by his half-back partner here. Couldn’t get into the game though admittedly wasn’t helped by a pitiful pack display.

Aidan Sezer: 6

He was arguably Hull’s most creative threat and did some good stuff with a strong running game – but at times, he lets the team down with some disappointing choices in terms of ball-playing and discipline.

Harvie Hill: 5

Not really the leader Hull were hoping.

Amir Bourouh: 4

It isn’t working. A parting of the ways for player and club is best for everyone.

Hugo Salabio: 4

Afford a start after some strong showings in recent

Joe Batchelor: 7

Probably the man of the match for the visitors. Ran his blood to water and did absolutely everything within his power to try and help a side visibly way oft.

Ethan O’Neill: 7

Like Batchelor, the best out there in a Hull shirt. Will prove to be a good pick-up for them in the fullness of time – they just need some more like him.

James Bell: 5

Another one brought in who just hasn’t hit the heights expected or required. Difficult conversations may be incoming.

Max Wood: 6

Gave the Black and Whites a bit of punch off the bench. Damning that a young loanee from Warrington can offer more than some other senior players.

Cade Cust: 4

His time at Hull is almost certainly coming to an end.

Yusuf Aydin: 4

Not good at all.

Lennon Clark: N/A

Wasn’t really on for long enough to make an impact.