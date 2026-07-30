Horrific Hull senior players stand out for wrong reasons in miserable FC ratings
Hull FC’s season slumped to a new low – after they were beaten by bottom club Huddersfield Giants, who are now just two points behind the Black and Whites.
Andy Last’s side were once again appalling – with a number of high-profile players failing to deliver in a game that had huge ramifications for Hull’s hopes of avoiding finishing last.
That now feels like a distinct possibility. Here are the ratings..
Logan Moy: 5
Difficult to be too critical on a young man but he has had an extended run to show he could be Hull’s first-choice fullback. He hasn’t really taken it. Another off night.
Harvey Barron: 5
Didn’t impact the game or do enough.
Zak Hardaker: 5
Really struggled. Has been one of Hull’s standouts in 2026 but this wasn’t his night, at all.
Davy Litten: 4
Scored a long-range try that was started by a great Ethan O’Neill break but defensively, just so many mistakes. A night he will be really keen to forget.
Tom Briscoe: 5
Probably time for Hull to move on. A great servant, but another who struggled here.
Jake Arthur: 4
Shown up by his half-back partner here. Couldn’t get into the game though admittedly wasn’t helped by a pitiful pack display.
Aidan Sezer: 6
He was arguably Hull’s most creative threat and did some good stuff with a strong running game – but at times, he lets the team down with some disappointing choices in terms of ball-playing and discipline.
Harvie Hill: 5
Not really the leader Hull were hoping.
Amir Bourouh: 4
It isn’t working. A parting of the ways for player and club is best for everyone.
Hugo Salabio: 4
Afford a start after some strong showings in recent
Joe Batchelor: 7
Probably the man of the match for the visitors. Ran his blood to water and did absolutely everything within his power to try and help a side visibly way oft.
Ethan O’Neill: 7
Like Batchelor, the best out there in a Hull shirt. Will prove to be a good pick-up for them in the fullness of time – they just need some more like him.
James Bell: 5
Another one brought in who just hasn’t hit the heights expected or required. Difficult conversations may be incoming.
Max Wood: 6
Gave the Black and Whites a bit of punch off the bench. Damning that a young loanee from Warrington can offer more than some other senior players.
Cade Cust: 4
His time at Hull is almost certainly coming to an end.
Yusuf Aydin: 4
Not good at all.
Lennon Clark: N/A
Wasn’t really on for long enough to make an impact.