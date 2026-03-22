Hull FC ratings as two score nine in deserved victory over Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC secured their second win of the Super League season with a deserved 24-16 victory over Leeds Rhinos at the MKM Stadium.

Scores from Jake Arthur, Ligi Sao and Davy Litten were enough to take the spoils against their West Yorkshire opponents, taking them up to eighth place in the Super League table.

Here is how we scored John Cartwright’s side in the round five clash.

Zak Hardaker – 8

Consistently popped up just when his side needed him, on either side of the ball, and was automatic off the tee as well. A big display from the versatile back.

Tom Briscoe – 7

Rock solid in all aspects of his game. Dealt well with whatever came his way in defence, notably against the in-form Maika Sivo, and had some nice moments in attack too.

Arthur Romano – 7

Another good outing for his new employers, as he looks to have settled in really well in West Hull.

Davy Litten – 7

Continues to show his importance in this side, stepping up to the plate in attack and just consistently made positive things happen.

Lewis Martin – 8

He might not have got a customary try, but he did pretty much everything but score in all honesty. Carried superbly well ball-in-hand, finding holes in the Rhinos defence with every touch of the ball, and was always in the right areas to make a difference.

Cade Cust – 8

Some gorgeous flashes of quality across the 80 minutes from the ball-player, who really stepped up to the plate today. Managed to inject himself into the game at exactly the right moments to get his side purring.

Jake Arthur – 8

His best performance in a Hull shirt since his off-season switch, as he played a key role in his side getting the better of his Dad’s team. Had a vice-grip over his side’s attack as he steered them around the park really well. This felt like a statement display from the half-back.

Harvie Hill – 7

Trucked well on both sides of the ball against a powerful Leeds front-row, and ends the game in good credit.

Amir Borouh – 7

Always in the thick of the action on both sides of the ball, and really got under Leeds’ skin as a result. His combination with the rest of the spine was a huge part of their attacking plan today as well, helping them take the fight to the Rhinos as a result.

Ligi Sao – 9

Simply superb, as he ran his blood to water. Rolled up his sleeves and went looking for work, and always managed to get good change for his efforts in the process. His try was a deserved reward as well.

James Bell – 8

Like many in Black and White, this was his best display of the season. Consistently looked to get his hands on the ball whenever possible, and managed to unlock the Leeds defence on a consistent basis. This is exactly why Hull FC signed him.

Connor Bailey – 7

A very assured performance from Bailey today. Didn’t take a backwards step in any part of the game and was always seen in the thick of the action.

John Asiata – 9

Wow, what a display from the classy forward. Things just seemed to happen around him whenever he touched the ball, be it in the carry, with his link-play or even with the boot, and crucially stepped up in those big moments as well. A well deserved Man of the Match award.

Interchanges

Callum Kemp – N/A

Unfortunately didn’t come off the bench.

Brad Fash – 7

Ended the game bloodied and brusied, which reflected how he played as he threw his body around with no regard for his own safety.

Matty Laidlaw – 6

A decent effort all told and ends with good credit. Worked hard throughout his stint.

Sam Lisone – 6

Some nice moments against his former side.

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