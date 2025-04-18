Hull FC ratings after valiant derby defeat with young star shining again

Hull FC put in a hugely valiant display but were beaten by Hull KR in an engrossing Good Friday Super League derby.

In the end, Cade Cust’s red card proved to be significant. The Black and Whites put in a very impressive showing despite having 12 men for large periods – but came up just short.

Here are the Black and Whites ratings – as they continue to impress despite a disappointing result.

Will Pryce – 7

Was quiet in the first half but as Hull pushed to force their way back into the game, the fullback really came into his own. Hugely exciting to watch and linked up well with Aidan Sezer at crucial moments.

Tom Briscoe – 8

A wonderful finish for his try but plenty of work from deep for his side too. Still very much one of the best wingers in Super League on his day.

Jordan Rapana – 8

Like Briscoe, got through a mountain of work to help his side out and scored his first try of the season in the process. Perhaps his best Hull FC game thus far.

Davy Litten – 9

Another huge effort from the centre who is now a firm part of Hull’s 17 every single week. A star in the making without question.

Lewis Martin – 8

One of Hull’s most consistent players week in, week out.

Cade Cust – 4

Can have no arguments with the red card whatsoever. It was so early in proceedings, he didn’t have enough time to make a real impact on the game.

Aidan Sezer – 8

Tasked with huge responsibility after the Cust red card but was absolutely brilliant yet again. What a signing he has proven to be.

Herman Ese’ese – 7

Quieter than usual from the big prop and his try-scoring run comes to an end – but played over an hour and led from the front.

Amir Bourouh – 8

Another whose signing looks to be a masterstroke.

Liam Knight – 7

Some wayward efforts defensively and a couple of loose attacking moments but you cannot sniff at him being Hull’s top tackler. Gets through bags of work.

Zak Hardaker – 8

Has made the transition to back-row with seamless effect.

Ed Chamberlain – 6

Left the field with a worrying looking injury.

John Asiata – 7

So influential to how Hull attack. His shape and ball-carrying is vital.

Jack Ashworth – 8

One of his best displays in a Hull shirt. The try was well-taken but he was generally all-round very, very good. Some huge carries.

Yusuf Aydin – 7

Wasn’t on for too long, but a decent shift from the bench.

Denive Balmforth – 6

Only played around 15 minutes due to the form Bourouh was in.

Sam Eseh – 7

Like Aydin, not really on for too long – less than half an hour – but some big contributions.