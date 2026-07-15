Hull FC propose player swap with rival Super League club

Catalans Dragons are keen to sign Amir Bourouh, but Hull FC want Solomona Faataape in return.

John Cartwright is keen to reunite with Bourouh in Perpignan, having worked with the hooker during his time at the MKM Stadium.

The 25-year-old is under contract with the Black and Whites for another season, but Cartwright is a big admirer of the player and, having agreed to stay in France for the next two seasons, is now starting to assemble a new-look squad for next year.

Of course, Hull have signed Alrix Da Costa from the Dragons next season, which has made the hooking department an area of focus for Cartwright next season.

While Hull are looking at shaking up their squad and that is likely to include players off-contract moving on, Bourouh i believed to be a player that Steve McNamara would like to remain at the club by the time her arrives next season.

However, the club are willing to entertain a move, if they get something in return.

And the player they want is Faataape, the centre who has caught the eye during his debut season in Super League.

The 25-year-old has scored nine tries in 21 appearances for the Dragons since his move from NRL club Wests Tigers, where he made 19 appearances before making the move to Super League.

Centre is thought to be an area of priority for McNamara before his arrival at the club, and Faataape is a player they would like to bring in. Like Bourouh at Hull, he is under contract with the Dragons until the end of next season.

It remains to be seen how the Dragons feel about the swap deal, with the club in the midst of their own recruitment push which has already seen them sign Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble and Luciano Leilua.

As for the Black and Whites, they have recruited Leigh Leopards outside back Bailey Hodgson alongside Da Costa, while they have already secured a permanent deal for Ethan O’Neill after a successful lon spell from Leeds Rhinos.