Hull FC prop Liam Knight wants to return to the NRL in 2026 despite signing a new one-year contract extension with the Black and Whites earlier this season.

That’s according to a fresh report in Australia which suggests Knight has an increasing desire to head back home to the NRL to be closer to his girlfriend, Channel Nine presenter Danika Mason.

Wide World of Sports have revealed that with Knight back home prematurely to address a stress fracture injury in his ankle, his management are in talks about trying to find him a club back in the NRL as early as next year.

That is despite Knight signing a new 12-month deal back in July, after an impressive start to life in Super League with the Black and Whites – but interest is brewing back in Australia.

The report saying: “The former Manly, Canberra, Bulldogs and Souths forward made the move to the UK this season, but returned to Sydney recently to nurse a stress fracture to his ankle.

“The 30-year-old has attracted some interest from a couple of NRL clubs and his management is hoping to get a deal done in coming weeks for 2026.”

That will be a disappointing blow for Hull supporters, who would have likely had Knight down as a pivotal member of their squad going into 2026.

Knight only joined Hull in March of this year having failed to secure a deal in the NRL for 2025. He was an ever-present from arriving in the country all the way through to Round 20, when an injury ended his season prematurely.

However, there are now potential doubts over Knight’s future at Hull with reports claiming that he is keen to secure an exit from the Black and Whites early and head back to the NRL.

Should Knight leave, that would leave Hull with an extra quota spot following the decision to increase to ten in 2026.