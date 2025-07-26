Following Hull FC’s 30-14 defeat to Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium, here is how we graded John Cartwright’s men in this Super League clash.

Zak Hardaker – 6

Was dotted right around the team today, but did a pretty solid job in whatever role he was used in. Just rolled his sleeves up and went and got stuck in.

Harvey Barron – 6

Had a ridiculous finish chalked off, but overall a positive shift. Posed a serious threat out wide with 139 metres to his name, and also remained positive and went looking to make chances for his side.

Jordan Rapana – 4

Just not his day. His error-strewn first-half was capped off by a spill at the end of the first-half to gift Huddersfield points from nowhere, and later came off with a head injury.

Davy Litten – 5

A few flashes, notably the interplay between the pair for Martin’s hat-trick score, but made some costly errors, which will annoy him no end.

Lewis Martin – 9

Just a really mature performance from the youngster, who was the heartbeat of his side’s attack all afternoon. He found a way to make something happen from nothing, chalking up two linebreaks and making 152 metres, and grabbed a deserved hat-trick as a result. Continues to look the part at this level.

Jack Charles – 5

He didn’t really do much wrong in fairness, but couldn’t really work himself into the game ball-in-hand when his team needed that sort of creativity. Made his tackles when needed, though, with 25 to his name.

Aiden Sezer – 5

Blew incredibly hot and cold, which served as a metaphor for this Hull FC showing, in all honesty. When he got things right, be it with his kicking, distribution or running, Hull FC looked dangerous, but that was quickly compounded by an error. A frustrating afternoon for Sezer, who has been red hot this campaign.

Herman Ese’ese – 5

Trucked hard through the middle, but was well contained by Huddersfield. It felt like there was a target on his back, as at least three Giants surrounded him whenever he got the ball.

Cade Cust – 6

Looked to inject some tempo into the attack from dummy-half, and backed that up with some strong defensive efforts too. His tally of 34 tackles put him third on the day for his side, just one behind Cartwright on 35 and seven behind Aydin on 41.

Liam Knight – 5

Could almost copy and paste Ese’ese’s section into here, really, and he was just well marshalled by the Giants pack. Cannot fault his effort.

Jack Ashworth – 6

Managed to break through the shackles of the Giants’ defence and had a decent effect on the game as a result. Found himself in the right place at the right time to make something happen for his side.

Jed Cartwright – 6

Really got himself about on both sides of the ball, as he too managed to break away from the Giants’ clutches. He posted the second-highest tackle count for his side, with 35 to his name, and backed that up with 106 metres carried, the only forward to hit three digits ball-in-hand.

Yusuf Aydin – 6

A gritty defensive effort from Aydin, who did all the ugly stuff to good effect. He seemed to never stop working in defence, and that showed with his team-high tackle count of 41.

Interchanges

Tom Briscoe – 5

Tried to make things happen ball-in-hand, but couldn’t quite make the impact he would have wanted. Nearly nabbed a try in the second-half, which was the highlight of his shift.

Amir Borough – 4

He’s been so solid since moving to Hull, but he struggled today. Came up with a really costly error as his team were about to pounce, at a time when the game was in the balance too.

Sam Eseh – 5

Added a bit of punch to his side, but couldn’t get the breakaway his effort warranted.

Liam Watts – 5

Got stuck in from the moment he stepped over the line, which will please boss Cartwright after such a long stint on the sidelines.

