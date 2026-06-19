Hull FC player ratings as star man scores 3 in terrible showing
Hull FC fell to defeat against Wakefield Trinity, losing 36-10. After a victory over Huddersfield Giants last week, the Black and Whites came back down to earth with a performance that rang alarm bells, particularly in a very poor first-half display. Here are the player ratings.
Logan Moy – 4: No doubting his effort but not his best performance.
Harvie Barron – 4: Tough night for a talented winger who looks low on confidence
Ethan O’Neill – 5: Doing his best in an unfamiliar position but struggling to make an impact.
Davy Litten – 6: A welcome returnee and had an alright evening.
Tom Briscoe – 6: Rolled back the years with his try, still got some pace.
Jake Arthur – 4: Anonymous. Him and Aidan Sezer do not work together.
Aidan Sezer – 4: Same as the above, just replace his name with Jake Arthur’s.
Jeremiah Matautia – 4: Really silly sin-bin. Summed up his night.
Amir Bourouh – 4: Almost trying too hard at times.
Harvie Hill – 6: Phenomenal work rate. Got through a lot of work.
Joe Batchelor – 5: Doesn’t look fully fit but effort is clearly there.
Jed Cartwright – 4: Made an early error, went off at half-time.
Will Kirby – N/A: Went off early with a serious-looking knee injury.
Herman Ese’ese – 3: A costly sin-bin in the first half and very clearly still getting back to full fitness.
Will Hutchison – 5: Grafted and put a shift in. Was in vain.
Max Wood – 5: A forgettable debut.
Hugo Salabio – 6: You know what? Deficiencies in his game, but one Hull FC forward who actually tried to add some intensity.