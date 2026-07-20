Hull FC owners offer public apology for ‘unacceptable’ season

Hull FC’s owners have offered a public apology to supporters following an ‘unacceptable’ season.

Andrew Thirkill and David Hood have released a statement outlining their thoughts and frustrations on the season, and have not made any excuses for the club’s shortcomings in the process.

The Black and Whites currently sit 13th in Super League, behind all three promoted sides, in a campaign that has seen them change head coach and win five games so far this season.

Hull FC’s statement

The statement read: “We would like to begin by apologising to every Hull FC supporter.

“This season has been unacceptable, and nobody is more disappointed by the club’s performances and results than we are. However difficult the present moment may feel, we remain convinced that the future of Hull FC is brighter than it has been for many years.

“When we acquired the club, following Richie Myler’s appointment as Director of Rugby, it was Richie’s encouragement for the two of us to invest that convinced us to do so. However, the club’s financial, operational and organisational position was considerably more serious than we had ever understood.

“We have therefore spent much of our ownership addressing historic issues while investing heavily to stabilise the club and begin rebuilding it properly.

“That does not excuse what has happened on the field this season, but it is important that supporters understand the enormous scale of the challenge we inherited and the work that continues behind the scenes.

“The season began with optimism following significant recruitment and the fullest possible use of our salary-cap resources. Unfortunately, those changes did not translate into the early season results that we had hoped for. The Challenge Cup defeat at Leigh was particularly disappointing and underlined the need for decisive action.

“As the season progressed, it also became clear that the overall standards, preparation and consistency across the rugby operation were not yet at the level we believe is required for Hull FC to compete successfully at the highest level.

“This is not about criticising individual players or members of staff, many of whom have worked extremely hard in difficult circumstances. However, as owners, we have a responsibility to recognise where improvement is required and to act decisively in the best interests of the club.

The club has already announced the appointment of Steve McNamara as head coach for next season, while they have signed the likes of Alrix Da Costa and Bailey Hodgson for next season.