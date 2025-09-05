Hull FC have confirmed that overseas star Jordan Rapana has decided to retire from the professional game at the end of the current season after just one year in Super League.

Rapana joined Hull at the start of this season following an illustrious career with Canberra Raiders in the NRL spanning over a decade. He made over 200 appearances for Ricky Stuart’s side during that time, helping them reach a Grand Final in the process. He also scored over 100 tries in the competition.

However, his time in England has lasted just one season after Rapana confirmed the ‘really tough’ decision to call time on his playing days, admitting his body has hinted to him that it is time to hang up his boots.

“It’s a really tough decision but one that I know is the right decision. He said: “I’ve played my whole career being really competitive and that has taken its toll on my body. My body just can’t compete like it used to be able to.

“As sad as it is, I know that it’s opening up another opportunity for somebody else to come in and take my place. And making that decision is a year too early rather than a year too late – I’m happy that it’s on my terms.

“I’m incredibly grateful to so many people who have helped me throughout my career. And it’s strange that the same Head Coach who took a shot on me and gave me my debut, will be the same Head Coach who sends me out for my final game.

“I look back on my career with a lot of pride and I’m grateful for the opportunity to come over to England and spend my final year with this great club, where I’ve been fortunate enough to make some friends for life.”

Hull coach John Cartwright admitted he was sad to see Rapana retire but insisted the manner in which the former New Zealand international has applied himself throughout 2025 has been exceptional.

Cartwright said: “Jordan has given us everything that we signed him for, and been a great figure for us on and off the field, particularly for our young players.

“He’s a hugely popular member of the group, and as selfless a player as you’ll ever come across. He’s given everything he physically can to this club this year, and he’s really going to be missed; we want to send him out having gone as far as we possibly can in the competition.

“His best position has always been on the wing throughout his career, and not wanting to block a pathway for Lewis and Harvey, he’s been selfless in accepting a role elsewhere in the team this season and has done whatever may be best in the team – that’s a great lesson for our young players to learn from and shows the type of person he is.

“He’s been a tremendous asset for me having a leader like him in our squad.”

The news means that Hull have an extra quota spot suddenly open for 2026 given the news of Rapana’s shock retirement. They had eight overseas players contracted for 2026 before Rapana’s decision but now have significant room on the cap to add to that.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR coach launches 359-word attack on disciplinary process as key change demanded

👉🏻 Huddersfield Giants star tipped for shock Leeds Rhinos 2026 switch

👉🏻 Top lawyer issues ‘very bleak’ warning on Salford future after latest court hearing

👉🏻 Women’s Super League suffers big name withdrawal as club pulls out of competition

👉🏻 Exclusive: Hull FC star Sam Eseh lifts lid on mother’s cancer journey in emotional interview